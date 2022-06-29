Cox Automotive Introduces Kelley Blue Book Service Advisor

The Most Trusted Third-Party Automotive Brand Helps Car Owners Confidently Identify the Best Auto Repair Shops & Fair Prices for Repairs

ATLANTA, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company, today announced Service Advisor is now available for car owners nationwide. Service Advisor is designed to help car owners identify local auto repair shops and find fair prices for services rendered. Referencing data stemming from millions of services performed, Service Advisor answers key ownership questions like what services are needed and when to have them performed and most importantly, how much it should cost based on similar repairs in the area.

With inflation on the rise and both new and used vehicle inventory still constrained, the cost of keeping their current rides on the road is a major concern for most motorists. Additionally, according to the Cox Automotive Monthly Repair Order Revenue Index, the cost of repairs is on the rise. Average revenue generated per repair order rose for the sixth consecutive month after levelling off in November 2021. At 126.8, the Repair Order Revenue Index for May 2022 was up 11.7% year-over-year and up 0.08% from April 2022. (The index is benchmarked from January 2019 at a value of 100 to show comparison over time.)

"Given the vehicle inventory and pricing challenges facing car buyers right now, plenty of people are choosing to delay their next new or used car purchase," said Jason Allan, director of editorial for Kelley Blue Book. "As a result, it's even more important for owners to stay on top of their service and maintenance, and to know what they should pay for that work. With Kelley Blue Book Service Advisor, our data scientists leverage proprietary insights and industry data to help owners get the right service, from the right provider, at the right price. It's not easy to save money in the automotive market right now, but Service Advisor is helping car owners do just that."

To further expand visibility of Service Advisor with financially conscious drivers, Kelley Blue Book partnered with two top financial influencers: Haley Sacks—better known as MrsDowJones— and Seth Godwin. Sacks, founder of Finance is Cool, is a financial guru who guides everyday people in identifying areas to make and save money. Godwin comes from an automotive finance background and is best known for breaking down finance topics into digestible action items for his audience.

Sacks said, "At the end of the day, women make most of the important financial decisions at home, including when to buy and fix cars. The Kelley Blue Book Service Advisor at a more fundamental level facilitates better spending decisions, which is exactly what my audience is looking to do."

Service Advisor also provides insight on common problems car owners face and a Q&A forum where owners can ask service-related questions. Additionally, Service Advisor brings recalls to the forefront. Not only will consumers receive information on whether a vehicle has a recall, but they can also opt-in to real-time recall alerts with a list of local dealers who can repair the issue.

"Younger people have less experience to draw on when it comes to buying and maintaining vehicles," said Godwin. "For most, a car is their first major purchase, and it comes with a ton of responsibility. Many people don't have the resources or mentors to help them understand how to get the most out of the investment in their car. That's why I'm so excited to partner with Kelley Blue Book and help continue educating car owners of all ages and providing value to the financial and automotive communities."

For more information about Kelley Blue Book Service Advisor, visit [insert service advisor link]. For more information and news from Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, visit www.kbb.com/media/, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter like our page on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

