Edison Interactive Welcomes Jim Grice as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Kevin Daly as Director of Hospitality Sales

DENVER, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Edison Interactive, a leading content management system for connected devices, announced the addition of Jim Grice, VP of Corporate Partnerships, and Kevin Daly, Director of Hospitality Sales, to the team. The two bring extensive experience to the organization and will be instrumental in heading up the sales initiatives for Edison's in-room entertainment solution, Edison TV.

Formerly the Director of Sales at DISH Business, Grice spent 11 years overseeing national strategic partnerships, including hospitality partners, and also served as the Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer for the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) where he drove more than $2 billion in sales for U.S. athletes and hopefuls. At Edison, Grice will be responsible for leading and expanding the organization's internal sales team, driving revenue and supporting the go-to-market strategy. Daly, previously the Director of Franchise Development for Wyndham Hotels, was responsible for selling franchises for 15 different hotel brands and driving new business. In his role at Edison, Daly will work closely with Grice to expand Edison TV across hospitality brands everywhere.

"Jim and Kevin are both seasoned professionals who see the massive value our platform brings to properties; their experience will drive our innovative technology forward even faster as we look to modernize the way businesses look at hospitality TV," said Nick Stanitz-Harper, CRO and co-founder of Edison Interactive. "Edison Interactive is bringing much-needed change to an industry with historically antiquated technology and this team has the right vision to get our solution into more hotel rooms, improving the guest experience and increasing our presence in hospitality."

Edison TV reimagines the way hotels and resorts serve content, using machine learning and mobile edge computing to personalize the TV experience for guests. Edison TV is completely customizable and differentiates itself from competition by helping properties monetize their network of screens by driving revenue through proprietary adtech and by offering multiple business models, including those that are consumption based. Edison's content management system enables properties to seamlessly manage their network of TVs and provides valuable insights that help brands better understand customers and make more informed business decisions.

"Edison TV is transforming the hospitality business and I am honored to be part of an organization that is using cutting-edge technologies to enhance experiences for customers and guests alike," said Grice. "The industry is craving modern solutions that are easy, convenient and user-centric and Edison has built something that revamps hotel TV. I look forward to being a part of this organization and its efforts to enhance the in-room experience for guests."

Edison Interactive is dedicated to driving change through its unique combination of hardware and software as well as through its ability to build comprehensive solutions and design custom offerings for each partner property. It aims to collaboratively elevate the experience for guests through options that embrace several new technologies in one easy-to-use way and set hospitality partners up for success. For more information, visit EdisonInteractive.com .

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf cars, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and more. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. The Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.edisoninteractive.com .

