Saint Augustine's University's HBCU Urban Access Hub establishes HBCU presence in Fresno, CA for the First Time Ever

SAU Extends its Recruitment Reach to Fresno, CA; Creates Transfer Portal to 4-Year Education

RALEIGH, N.C., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Augustine's University (SAU) — founded in 1867 to educate freed enslaved persons — extends its student recruitment and reach to the West Coast. By establishing the HBCU Urban Access Hub, SAU launches student access in Fresno, California, to the historically Black college and university (HBCU) learning experience for the first time.

The HBCU Urban Access Hub is an innovative collaboration with community colleges across the country to provide students with a pipeline to a four-year education where there is no HBCU. Saint Augustine's University's HBCU Urban Access Hub will connect community college students in Fresno to opportunities to transfer to SAU for a four-year education.

Participating community college students receive an incentive to continue their education via a Community College Transfer Grant valued at $8,945/annually. They will also receive:

Guaranteed admission to SAU and are eligible for the Community College Transfer Grant (CCTG), so long as they have earned an associate degree in an area of study offered at SAU

Automatic grant renewal for one academic year provided the student maintains a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.8

Academic support to encourage students to earn at least 30 credit hours during the prior year and perform 40 hours of community service

"Expanding to Fresno, California, makes sense. I consider Fresno my second home. I graduated from Fresno City College and Fresno State University. So, this is my way of giving back to a place that has given me so much," said Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail, president of Saint Augustine's University.

The SAU recruitment team will hold in-person information fair Friday, July 1, from 1-6 p.m. at the Fresno Doubletree 2233 Ventura Street, Fresno, Ca. 93721. Recent graduates, rising seniors, community college transfers, and adult learners are all encouraged to attend. Scholarships are also available. Eligible students have an opportunity to gain on-site acceptance to Saint Augustine's University. For more information, please call 919.516.4630.

About Saint Augustine's University

Founded in 1867 by the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, the mission of Saint Augustine's University is to sustain a learning community in which students can prepare academically, socially and spiritually for leadership in a complex, diverse and rapidly changing world.

