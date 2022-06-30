Chambers USA Ranks HaystackID® in Its Litigation Support Guide for Fourth Year

Ashish Prasad and Warren Kruse also listed as leading eDiscovery litigation support professionals

for multiple years

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chambers USA has recognized HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting law firms and corporate legal departments, and two of its team members for their eDiscovery litigation expertise in its 2022 Chambers Litigation Support Guide.

(PRNewsfoto/HaystackID) (PRNewswire)

Chambers notes, "They really help their clients to think about cyber as a program and build a program that is put in place to mitigate risk and help manage incidents when they come." Chosen as one of only 19 U.S. eDiscovery litigation support providers recognized and ranked in the guide, the company received a Band 3 rating.

Chambers USA also recognized Vice President and General Counsel Ashish Prasad (Band 2) and Vice President of Forensics and Consulting Warren Kruse (Band 3) as top eDiscovery litigation support experts. Prasad and Kruse are two of only 12 U.S. professionals ranked in the guide as leading eDiscovery practitioners.

"Our firm is honored to be recognized by Chambers USA as a premier litigation support provider for the fourth consecutive year," HaystackID CEO Hal Brooks said. "We also congratulate Ashish and Warren on this well-deserved recognition, which is a testament to their deep knowledge of the nuances of eDiscovery and their commitment to excellence in client service."

Prasad said, "I am thrilled to have again received this coveted recognition from Chambers USA as a leading eDiscovery litigation support lawyer." Prasad has been Chambers ranked for his expertise for the past five years. According to Chambers, a source stated, "Clients value him because he has that deep perspective of not only what tech can do, but as an attorney, what the lawyers need to resolve their problems. He brings that mixture of perspectives."

"I am appreciative of this recognition and of the continued support from clients, partners and peers," said Kruse, who has also been ranked by Chambers for five years. A source told Chambers, "If I call Warren, I know he is going to lead me in the right direction from a technical and investigatory perspective." Kruse added, "We look forward to continued company success as we broaden our cyber and legal discovery offerings."

The Chambers Litigation Support Guide is a comprehensive guide to the leading professional services providers in key markets worldwide. Compiled by researchers and supported by hundreds of in-depth interviews with senior market leaders, the guide rates organizations and lawyers in key areas, including:

+ Technical Legal Ability

+ Professional Conduct

+ Client Service

+ Commercial Astuteness

+ Diligence

+ Commitment

+ Additional Qualities as Highlighted by Clients

The rating system for the litigation support guide consists of banded rankings for organizations and lawyers. These banded rankings are based on surveys and significant achievements, with an aggregate rating band assigned by Chambers to those recognized as worthy of inclusion in the guide. The bands range from Band 1 (highest) through Band 6 (lowest).

About HaystackID®

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative cyber and legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. In addition to consistently being ranked by Chambers USA, the company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery Services by IDC MarketScape, a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions, and a Legal Technology Trailblazer by The National Law Journal. Further, HaystackID has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation in the five trust service areas of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.

HaystackID Media Contacts:

Jaime Wittner

jwittner@baretzbrunelle.com

973-407-9196

Rob Robinson

pr@HaystackID.com

512-934-7531

HaystackID on Social Media

+ Twitter (@HaystackID)

+ LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HaystackID