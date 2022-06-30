CULINARY DEPOT, INC. ACQUIRES RESTAURANT WAREHOUSE

Strategic acquisition allows the expansion of Culinary Depot's local reach in the Southeast Region

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sholem Potash and Michael Lichter announce the acquisition of Restaurant Warehouse by Culinary Depot. With three retail locations in the South Florida region, Restaurant Warehouse is an established and thriving business, offering Culinary Depot a strategic position in the lucrative Southeast region. The three locations will operate under the name "Restaurant Warehouse by Culinary Depot."

Sholem Potash, President and Founder, states, "The Florida market is an ever-expanding market with tremendous potential. For several years now, we've had a satellite office serving the local businesses. We're all about servicing our customers better. This will give us a retail location where we can meet our customers and allow them a hands-on experience with the equipment. That personal relationship is our primary passion."

Michael Lichter, Chief Executive Officer, says, "We are fortunate to have this opportunity to acquire the Restaurant Warehouse operation with its excellent team of employees. It's with great anticipation that we go forth with the acquisition and continue to build on the strong foundation put in place by former owner, Mark Immerman."

Allison Folino will oversee operations of the South Florida locations, while Marco Calderon supervises the sales aspect as South Florida Retail Sales Manager. Both Allison and Marco are longtime Restaurant Warehouse employees.

We look forward to supporting the growth of Restaurant Warehouse by Culinary Depot through our merged forces and expanding our reach in the opportunity-rich Southeast market.

Culinary Depot, headquartered in Spring Valley, NY, is one of the top 20 foodservice dealers in the US. They have locations in New York, New Jersey, Nevada, South Carolina, and Florida. Culinary Depot is a full-service foodservice dealer and contractor offering layout and design, project management, custom fabrication, and white glove delivery and installation services.

