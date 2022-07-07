Aritzia Reports on Voting Results from the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) ("Aritzia" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, innovative design house offering Everyday Luxury online and in its boutiques, was held yesterday via live webcast online. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 19, 2022 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 289,093,294 votes. The voting results in relation to the election of directors were as follows:



Number of Votes Cast Name of Director Votes For Votes Withheld Aldo Bensadoun 282,660,241 4,789,435 John E. Currie 282,794,637 4,655,039 Daniel Habashi 287,366,551 83,125 Brian Hill 285,552,906 1,896,770 David Labistour 286,313,780 1,135,896 John Montalbano 286,274,591 1,175,085 Marni Payne 270,667,670 16,782,006 Glen Senk 287,183,418 266,258 Marcia Smith 282,885,078 4,564,598 Jennifer Wong 286,407,593 1,042,083

The resolution with respect to the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor put before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on www.sedar.com.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and timeless style – all with the wellbeing of our people and planet in mind. We call this Everyday Luxury.

Founded in 1984, in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, and highly personal shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 100+ boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Everyday Luxury. To elevate your world.TM

