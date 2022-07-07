BayWa r.e. and Sitetracker Cooperate on Renewable Energy Infrastructure Management

Company to implement software across Germany, Italy and Spain to support PV installations

PALO ALTO, Calif, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker , the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, will help enable BayWa r.e.'s Power Solutions team with its deployment of photovoltaic (PV) systems and solutions. Sitetracker's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions will help the company in key markets in Germany, Italy and Spain to efficiently and effectively deploy PV systems and solutions while replacing outdated modes of panel management, such as spreadsheets.

With operations in 29 countries and revenues of almost €3.6 billion, BayWa r.e. is a leading global renewable energy developer, service provider, distributor, and energy solutions provider and is actively shaping the future of energy. BayWa r.e. Power Solutions GmbH selected Sitetracker as its software management solution provider because of the real-time capabilities, giving all users an accurate and clear understanding of each PV deployment – from anywhere at any time. In addition, functions like planning vs. actuals and project status in aggregate or individually offer the company deeper insight than it has had in the past.

"With Sitetracker, we can not only make business decisions in a more transparent and efficient way, but also we are able to achieve our business goals in a more time-saving and lean manner," said Stephan Auracher, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. Power Solutions GmbH. "Prior to Sitetracker, our team managed large projects by sharing complex spreadsheets. Now that we have acquired 'one single source of truth', our team is able to work in real-time. We expect that Sitetracker's collaborative approach will give our team a great advantage."

With solutions like Sitetracker, which enable efficiency and accuracy of deployment, the BayWa r.e. Power Solutions team can deploy PV systems at a reduced cost, driving greater ROI.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, KPN, Segra, and Chargepoint manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker is accelerating the path to digital equity and a more sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit https://www.sitetracker.com/.

