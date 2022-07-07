Haru Invest Introduces Freeze Marketplace for Liquidating Lockups

SEOUL, South Korea, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haru Invest, a leading digital asset management platform, released a new feature for Haru Invest users that will allow them to liquidate products before the end of the lockup period. This tool will be a welcome solution for users who need immediate access to the assets they have locked up.

Haru Freeze, first released in December 2021, is a feature on the Haru Invest platform that allows users to convert their Earn Plus lockup products into "Frosts" by "freezing" them. When in Frost form, the lockup period of the product will remain the same until it is "melted" back into an Earn Plus product. Upon collecting a set of Frosts, users received Crystals - limited collectibles with benefits such as earn rate boosts, management fee discount and other intrinsic values.

With the new Marketplace, users will now be able to buy and sell Frosts with each other, allowing sellers to liquidate their locked up assets at any time. Buyers will have the opportunity to acquire Frosts at a discounted price. Upon purchasing a Frost, the buyer can melt it back into an Earn Plus product to enjoy higher earnings.

This new opportunity is consistent with Haru Invest's mission to provide crypto holders with flexibility in a stable investment environment, along with the most rewarding earning solutions in the industry. Haru Invest has already attained the highest earn rates with 4.1 million separate earnings payouts, zero missed and zero late withdrawals. Earnings are paid daily and withdrawals are always available. During the crypto market downturn in 2020 and this year's crash, Haru Invest has always paid daily earnings and has never seen a withdrawal failure.

The company's success is grounded by a strong in-house digital asset management team. These experts employ high-frequency algorithmic and active trading strategies that take advantage of market inefficiencies and gaps to generate profits. The Haru Invest approach has allowed the CeFi company to establish a global presence and $2 billion in total transaction volume.

Crypto investors who hold Bitcoin, Ether, and Tether assets can visit Haru Invest to learn more.

About Haru Invest

Haru Invest, a service brand of Block Crafters, is a successful CeFi digital asset investment platform that built a secure bridge between decentralized and traditional finance, with $2 billion in total transaction volume. Haru Invest supports three crypto assets, Bitcoin, Ether, and Tether with a tier of investment strategies, Earn Plus, and Earn Explore. The Haru Invest team has over five years' experience in diverse strategies of crypto fund management, based on a trading model that takes advantage of market inefficiencies to generate stable profits. With users in over 140 countries, they are committed to educating and guiding crypto owners at all levels to achieve stable and profitable digital asset investment goals.

