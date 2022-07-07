Hundreds of Classic Cars and Other Vehicles Up for Bidding on HiBid.com Following $30.4 Million Week

Hundreds of Classic Cars and Other Vehicles Up for Bidding on HiBid.com Following $30.4 Million Week

OCALA, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly $30.4 million (gross auction proceeds) worth of assets were sold in auctions held from June 27th through July 3rd on HiBid.com. For the week, HiBid.com averaged 1.22 million bids on the site per day, with 504,168 lots sold. In this week's auctions, there are hundreds of classic, antique, and late-model cars, trucks, and other vehicles for sale. This diverse range of assets includes a 1941 Willys Coupe, a 1975 Volkswagen bus, and a 2015 Maserati Ghibli.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

June 27th-July 3rd HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $30,386,558

Lots Sold: 504,168

Online-Only Auctions: 1,261

Webcast Auctions: 76

Average Bidders Per Day: 780,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.22 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

CARuso Classic Car July Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 6th-11th

Seller: CARuso Classic Auctions

View Auction Items

U.S. Treasury Online Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 5th-12th

Seller: Apple Towing Co.

View Auction Items

Remlinger Collector Car Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Dates: July 1st-15th

Seller: Remlinger Collector Car Auctions

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex