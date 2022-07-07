ONE Summit North America, Hosted by LF Networking, Invites Industry Experts Across Access, Edge, Cloud and Core to Collaborate In-Person, November 15-16, 2022

ONE Summit North America, Hosted by LF Networking, Invites Industry Experts Across Access, Edge, Cloud and Core to Collaborate In-Person, November 15-16, 2022

LF Networking Announces ONE Summit North America 2022 Call for Proposals and Registration are Now Open!

ONE Summit is the one industry event focused on best practices, technical challenges, and business opportunities facing network decision makers across Networking, Access, Edge, and Cloud

Reinvigorated for 2022, ONE Summit returns in-person November 15-16 in Seattle, Wash. with a more interactive and creative environment enabling attendees to transform, innovate and collaborate together

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking , which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, announced Registration and the Call For Proposals (CFP) for ONE Summit North America 2022 are now open. Taking place in Seattle, Wash. November 15-16, ONE Summit is the one industry event focused on best practices, technical challenges, and business opportunities facing decision makers across 5G, Cloud, Telco, and Enterprise Networking, as well as Edge, Access, IoT, and Core.

LFN (PRNewsfoto/LF Networking) (PRNewswire)

For anyone using networking and automation to transform business, whether it's deploying a 5G network, building government infrastructure, or innovating at their industry's network edge, the ONE Summit collaborative environment enables peer interaction and learning focused on open source technologies that are redefining the ecosystem. As the network is key to new opportunities across Telecommunications, Industry 4.0, Public and Government Infrastructure, the new paradigm will be open. Come join this interactive and collaborative event, the ONE place to learn, innovate, and create the networks our organizations require.

"We are pleased to host a rejuvenated ONE Summit, which brings the ecosystem together in-person once again," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "With a shifting industry that must embrace traditional networking now integrated across verticals such as Access, Edge, Core, and Cloud, we are eager to gather to learn, share, and iterate on the future of open collaboration."

The event will feature an extensive program of 80+ talks covering the most important and timely topics across Networking, Access, Edge, and Cloud, with diverse options for both business and technical sessions. Presentation tracks include Industry 4.0; Security; The New Networking Stack; Operational Deployments (case studies, success & challenges); Emerging Technologies and Business Models; and more.

The CFP is now open through July 29, 2022.

To register, visit https://events.linuxfoundation.org/one-summit-north-america/register/ . Corporate attendees should register before August 20 for the best rates.

Developer & Testing Forum

ONE Summit will be followed by a complimentary two day LF Networking Developer and Testing Forum (DTF), a grassroots hands-on event organized by the LF Networking projects. Attendees are encouraged to extend the experience, roll up sleeves, and join the incredible developer community to advance the open source networking and automation technologies of the future. Information on the Spring 2022 LFN Developer & Testing Forum, which took place June 13-16 in Porto, Portugal, is available here .

Sponsor

ONE Summit is made possible thanks to generous sponsors. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email for more information and to speak to the team.

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact pr@lfnetworking.org .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. Learn more at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

jlovato@linuxfoundaiton.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LF Networking