L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Centers Distribute Free Backpacks and School Supplies in July and August

Back-to-school giveaways help reduce financial stress for L.A. County families

All events will be held outdoors, and staff will follow recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines.

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise health plans announced today they will distribute up to 33,000 free backpacks filled with school supplies for Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college in July and August. This is the third year in a row that the two health plans have held this backpack event series.

The back-to-school giveaway events come as rising inflation is putting more financial strain on families. The events are open to the public, and they will take place in locations throughout Los Angeles County, including the health plans' jointly operated Community Resource Centers, from July 9 to August 13, 2022. Six of the 11 events will also feature free tote bags filled with groceries.

According to a recent Pew Research Center study, seven out of 10 Americans view inflation as the top problem facing the country, and the current price of many consumer goods has increased at the fastest year-over-year rate in four decades.

L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise recognize this is an especially difficult time for low-income communities, and the back-to school events are the latest example of how the health plans' Community Resource Centers are addressing social determinants of health, such as income security.

"With more families feeling the pinch of inflation everywhere from the supermarket to the gas station, we are glad to alleviate some of the costs associated with gearing up for a new school year," said John Baackes, L.A. Care CEO. "Families should be focused on school readiness, and not on what supplies they can skimp on to make ends meet."

To best serve a large turnout of attendees, eight of the 11 events will be held at locations that can accommodate both drive-through and walk-up formats. Three events will be held at the Community Resource Centers in Inglewood, Norwalk, and Metro L.A. (Koreatown).

"We want to bring some peace of mind to families impacted by rising costs due to inflation, and to provide students across L.A. County with backpacks, food, and other necessary school supplies to help ensure a successful school year," said James Cruz, MD and chief medical officer for Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. "Through these back-to-school events, everyone can also learn about the vital resources available at our Community Resources Centers to help them live a healthy life."

The L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise Community Resource Centers offer a range of free classes, programs and services that aim to improve the health and well-being of their members and surrounding communities, which includes addressing social needs. To learn more about the Community Resource Centers, visit activehealthyinformed.org.

The following is a list of the 2022 back-to-school events hosted by L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise.

Saturday, July 9 | drive-thru/walk-up

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Palomares Park

499 E. Arrow Hwy., Pomona, CA 91767

Friday, July 15 | drive-thru/walk-up

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lynwood High School

4050 E. Imperial Hwy., Lynwood, CA 90262

Saturday, July 16 | drive-thru/walk-up

Will include food giveaway

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

USC Parking Lot

Guest lot P10 (corner of Zonal and State St.)

Friday, July 22 | drive-thru/walk-up

Will include food giveaway

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Palmdale High School (football field parking lot on 20th St. East between Ave. R and Palmdale Blvd.)

2137 E. Ave. R Palmdale, CA 93550

Saturday, July 23 | drive-thru/walk-up

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Serra Medical Clinic

375 San Fernando Road, Sun Valley, CA 91352

Friday, July 29 | drive-thru/walk-up

Will include food giveaway

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

East L.A. College (stadium lot at 2000 Bleakwood Ave.)

Monterey Park, CA 91754 (corner of Bleakwood Ave. and W. Floral Dr.)

Saturday, July 30 | drive-thru/walk-up

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

El Monte High School

3048 Tyler Ave., El Monte, CA 91731

Saturday, July 30 | walk-up only

Will include food giveaway

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Metro L.A. (Koreatown)

1233 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90006

Friday, August 5 | walk-up only

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Inglewood

2864 W. Imperial Hwy., Inglewood, CA 90303

Saturday, August 6 | walk-up only

Will include food giveaway

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Norwalk

11721 Rosecrans Ave., Norwalk, CA 90650

Saturday, August 13 | drive-thru/walk-up

Will include food giveaway

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Banning Senior High School

527 Lakme Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90744

