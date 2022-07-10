Lindo Removes Blind Spots of Doorway with Newly Launched Dual-Cam Video Doorbell

DOVER, Del., July 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindo, a smart home security brand, launches its very first product, Mega Plus Dual-Cam Video Doorbell 2K, that has two cameras facing doorway and downward to removes blind spots. The exciting launch marks the brand's debut on the world stage. The product will be available for presell on Kickstarter at the end of July.

According to Lindo's CEO, Lindo was inspired by complaints from his landlord who used to complain about sneaky porch pirate stealing packages and never be detected by his video doorbell. That's why the creative idea of Dual-Cam video doorbell came out.

Lindo Mega Plus Dual-Cam Video Doorbell double assurance features:

Dual Cameras: for human and package detection

Lindo Mega Plus Dual-Cam Video Doorbell features a 2K forward facing camera to monitor your entryways and a second downward facing camera to detect your packages' delivery. Compared to single camera doorbell, Lindo Mega Plus doorbell has a wider vision that remove the blind spots of your doorway.

Dual Sensors: PIR and rader

Lindo Mega Plus Dual-Cam Video Doorbell integrates two sensors, radar and PIR, to scans for movement and PIR scans for body heat. Combining with human motion detection, it can filter out falling leaves or flying bugs, so that you won't be disturbed by false alarm.

Dual power supply source: battery or wired

Wired and Battery-Powered installation are all supported. For wired installation, you never worry about charging you doorbell. Even if power failure occurs, the doorbell is able to work with battery backup. For battery-powered installation, you can easily finish the installation with 3 minutes.

Other Lindo Mega Plus Dual-Cam Video Doorbell features:

Two-way Talk

Quick Respond

Activity Zones

Infrared Night Vision

IP67 Waterproof

About Lindo

Lindo is a smart home security brand that aims to bring smart living pleasure to people. Lindo focuses on promoting the intelligentization of products to make whole house intelligence accessible to more families. More information about Lindo can be found at https://www.lindolife.com/

