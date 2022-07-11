LAMBERT ADDS SENIOR TALENT TO PHOENIX TEAM TO ADVANCE TOP-20 CONSUMER PR AGENCY RANKING

PHOENIX, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert, a public relations, investor relations, and integrated communications agency, has appointed senior communications professional Greg Sexton as a Director in its Phoenix office. Sexton brings more than 25 years of agency experience serving B2B and B2C clients with successful earned, owned and shared media strategies. He will work closely with Lambert's consumer client team and will report to the firm's B2C managing director, Detroit-based Matt Jackson.

Greg Sexton (PRNewswire)

Lambert has appointed senior communications professional Greg Sexton as a Director in its Phoenix office.

"Greg is an accomplished agency professional who spent a decade as a successful reporter and editor in the newsroom business pages, so he's able to see storytelling through a refined editorial lens," Jackson said. "I expect his proven strength and ability to dig for stories that resonate with journalists and consumers alike will foster growth for our clients and our people."

Sexton brings 30 years of combined journalism, editorial, and agency experience at the local, national, and international levels. A storyteller at heart, his work spans media relations, communications strategies, social media, crisis communications, events and grand openings, project launches, speech writing, internal communications, image consultation, and leadership positioning for some of the most influential businesses in the United States.

Sexton held various public relations and account leadership positions with leading marketing, advertising, and public relations agencies. Before that, he was the Editor in Chief at AZ Big Media overseeing six statewide editorial publications and magazines serving audiences in business, economics, tourism, real estate, and trade specialties. Sexton has earned many journalism and public relations awards, including recognitions from the New Mexico Press Association, PRSA Copper Quill and Copper Anvil awards. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and history from Arizona State University.

"My passion for storytelling, and ability to leverage those stories in highly effective public relations campaigns that drive bottom-line results, is at the core of everything I do," Sexton said. "I am looking forward to my next chapter of growth and success with the Lambert team."

About Lambert

Founded in 1998, Lambert invented the PR and IR integrated agency model with over 20 years of continuous growth attributed to the firm's laser focus on strategic communications and bottom-line results in the achievement of client goals. The award-winning national agency is a top-40 PR and top-15 IR firm with top-5 specialties in automotive and mobility, education, and M&A/private equity, alongside robust practice areas in consumer packaged goods, healthcare and biotech, and tourism and hospitality. The firm's reach spans six major talent hubs, including Grand Rapids, Detroit, New York, St. Louis, Houston, and Phoenix. Lambert is a founding partner of TiiCKER, a shareholder loyalty, marketing, and perks platform, and an equity partner in minority-owned independent marketing agency 9th Wonder. Lambert's Founder and Chairman Jeff Lambert is the global board chair of PROI Worldwide, the world's largest and most diverse partnership of PR firms, and named 2021 Ally of the Year, the top diversity award in public relations issued by Diversity Action Alliance.

Media Contact

Andrea Eberle

aeberle@lambert.com

313.309.9500

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lambert