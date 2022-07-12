Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on August 2, 2022

CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is scheduled to release financial results for the first fiscal quarter before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Hamilton Lane will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 2 to discuss the results for the first fiscal quarter. To listen to the conference call and in order to ask questions, attendees may pre-register by clicking here and using the conference ID 93984. After registration, attendees will receive an email with dial-in details. Anyone experiencing trouble accessing the call in this manner on the day of the event may dial (888) 330-2462 or (240) 789-2716 for assistance.

For access to the live event via the webcast, visit Hamilton Lane's Shareholders website by clicking here prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year, and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Hamilton Lane Shareholders website.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 530 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has over $901 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $106 billion in discretionary assets and nearly $795 billion in advisory assets, as of March 31, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane.

