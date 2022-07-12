Let's Play! Augmented Reality Takes Off at Moxy Hotels with the "Moxy Universe, Play Beyond" Asia Pacific Campaign

Moxy Channels its "Play On" Spirit, Breaking the Boundaries of Multiple Dimensions from the Hotel into the Virtual World

HONG KONG , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, announced today the launch of the "Moxy Universe, Play Beyond" augmented reality experience in Asia Pacific. Designed for the young-at-heart, Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay, bringing its "Play On" experiences from the hotel to the virtual world through the Moxy Universe.

From Shanghai to Tokyo, guests are invited to explore the Moxy Universe with their own avatar in 12 Moxy hotels across Asia Pacific from July 12 through December 31, 2022. Before arriving in-person to each hotel, guests can access the Moxy Universe via mobile devices to customize their own avatar, with a selection of hairstyles, outfits, and accessories. Upon checking in at the hotel's signature Bar Moxy, guests will instantly enter the Moxy Universe by scanning a designated QR marker to unlock a minimum of five challenges throughout the hotel's guestroom and public spaces to win great prizes.

"We are very excited to launch the 'Moxy Universe, Play Beyond' experience across all Moxy hotels in the Asia Pacific region," said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Brand Management Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "Moxy has always challenged the status quo by inviting guests to live in the moment. With the campaign, we are bringing Moxy's 'Play On' spirit to another dimension through fun, immersive experiences while creating greater connections with our guests."

Unlock Challenges in Every Corner of the Moxy Universe

Whether as a guest or avatar, visitors can fully immerse into the always-buzzing world of Moxy at the hotel and unlock challenges in the Moxy Universe simultaneously. Step into Bar Moxy – the social heart of the hotel, which doubles up as the hotel's front desk and offers guests a "Got Moxy" cocktail upon check-in. After getting their room keys, guests can scan the QR marker at the bar to view holographic projections and take photos with life-sized avatars as they sip curated cocktails.

At Moxy's 24/7 Grab & Go self-service concept, guests can access what they want, whenever they want with snacks and beverages to satisfy any late-night cravings. At the Grab & Go area, guests can also unlock a challenge by taking a photo with their avatar and hashtagging #moxyuniverse.

Exercise can be even more fun with an avatar that doubles up as a workout buddy. Guests can take the challenge and sweat it out with their avatar at the hotel's 24-hour Fitness Center decked out with a boxing bag, signature racing bike, and other equipment.

Moxy's stylish and smart bedrooms intermix edgy details with functionality and are cleverly designed to maximize space, allowing guests the flexibility to adapt the room to their needs. Enjoy the smart features of a fun-sized work surface and peg walls instead of closets, as the avatar will need all the space when they start busting dance moves on the bed for the challenge.

The fun and playful energy of Moxy can be found across vibrant destinations in Asia Pacific, such as the Moxy Osaka Shin Umeda, just around the corner from Osaka's buzzing shopping and entertainment districts. The brand's spirited lifestyle touches include the signature Bar Moxy, high-energy spaces, such as The Terrace and graffiti-emblazoned Lounge, where guests can sip on cocktails and socialize. Located in the heart of Seoul, Moxy Seoul Insadong makes the perfect basecamp for the young-at-heart to let loose in the city. Before hitting the town, guests can enjoy the panoramic city views from its off-the-wall rooftop bar, Seoul at Moxy. Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao NECC, the first Moxy hotel in Mainland China, also takes play seriously. The hotel's spirited Crew members are always on to connect with travelers in a playful way over boardgames and fun events.

