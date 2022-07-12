Patriot Growth Insurance Services and BMT Insurance Advisors Partner to Expand Personal and Commercial Insurance Services

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance agencies, announces its partnership with BMT Insurance Advisors in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This partnership expands Patriot's greater Philadelphia presence with a top-performing personal and commercial insurance agency while offering BMTIA's clients access to national resources.

Based in the Philadelphia suburbs, BMT Insurance Advisors has a stellar reputation for providing unparalleled personal lines (including high-net-worth personal lines) and commercial insurance solutions. Their commercial team specializes in educational institutions, small businesses, non-profits, and social service organizations.

"The entire BMT Insurance Advisor team is so excited to be joining Patriot,'" said Kimberly Trubiano, President of BMT Insurance Advisors. "We look forward to bringing our clients enhanced products and services that come with joining a national firm with robust resources. I believe our clients and our team will feel the positive impacts immediately."

BMT Insurance Advisors was previously a business division of WSFS Financial. The professional team of 20 will be joining Patriot and clients will continue to collaborate with their advisors for a seamless transition and uninterrupted service.

"When we partner with a new agency, we always look for commonalities in philosophies, beliefs, and values so we know it is a good fit within the Patriot community. BMT Insurance Advisors checked all the boxes," said Matt Gardner, Chairman and CEO of Patriot. "While they will have access to all our national resources, they will also have access to local Patriot partner agencies such as The Safegard Group, for collaboration and sharing best practices. I am thrilled to welcome them to the Patriot team as they embark on the next phase of their growth journey."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In 2021, Patriot was ranked as the 27th largest privately held broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,450 employees operating in 120 locations across 22 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

Media Contacts :

Steve Caroll Tammy Cameron scarroll@patriotgis.com tcameron@patriotgis.co

View original content:

SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services