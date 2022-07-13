Mage Data™ named as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Masking

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mage Data™ has been named as the Customers' Choice for Data Masking for the year 2022 - the third consecutive year of receiving this recognition.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service. This allows decision-makers to benefit from the first-hand experiences of their peers to make more insightful decisions.

"Being named as a Customers' Choice by Gartner for three years in a row is a matter of immense pride for us" said Rajesh Parthasarathy, CEO of Mage Data™. "But receiving the highest overall rating amongst all Customers' Choice winners is a testament to our commitment of providing the best solution possible to customers while ensuring that we go above and beyond in helping them utilize the full potential of the Mage platform. We are extremely grateful to all customers who have taken time out to review our offerings and share feedback through the Gartner Peer Insights Portal."

Mage Data™ is one of only 2 vendors to have received the recognition for 3 years in a row. Mage Data™ also received the second highest number of reviews, with 98% of them being 4-stars or above – the highest of all Customers' Choice awardees.

Padma Vemuri, Senior VP of Customer Success stated, "The third consecutive Customers' Choice recognition is a huge honor for us. Our efforts to exceed expectations in everything we do has also resulted in 97% of our customers being willing to recommend us to their peers - the highest amongst all Customers' Choice winners this year. I am glad that customers continue to find value in our products and services and I am grateful for their confidence in Mage Data™. We will continue to work hard and keep delivering industry-leading data security and privacy solutions for our customers."

Mage Data™ is the leading solutions provider of data security and data privacy software for global enterprises. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League Universities, and Industry Leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying state-of-the-art privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage Data™ delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. For more information, please visit https://www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

