Runway Growth Capital LLC Announces New Senior Origination Hire to Expand its Technology Pipeline

- Jeff Goldrich Joins Runway's Team as Managing Director, Technology, Bringing Nearly a Decade of Experience in the Technology Sector -

WOODSIDE, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway" or the "Company"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, announced today that it has hired Jeff Goldrich as Managing Director, Technology.

Operating out of the Chicago office and reporting directly to Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer, David Spreng, Goldrich will employ his sector expertise to originate top tier growth and late-stage investment opportunities. Goldrich's goal is to support entrepreneurs and investors while expanding Runway's footprint.

"Despite a turbulent market, deal flow at Runway is at an all-time high, and we need additional bench strength to ensure Runway is aligning with the best growth companies seeking financial support with minimal dilution," explained Spreng. "Jeff provides a high volume of potential investments with an intuitive, honest and transparent approach that is very entrepreneur-friendly, yet detailed and critical. His understanding of lending in the technology sector and passion for entrepreneurs will supplement our origination with quality tech companies."

Goldrich's experience covers dozens of relationships across a range of company sizes ($1MM-100M+ of revenue); stages (early development, growth, and mature); industry verticals (FinTech, Healthcare IT, PropTech, and MarTech, among others); ownership structures (bootstrapped, family office owned, and VC and PE-backed); and transaction types (growth capital, working capital, M&A, and recaps, among others).

"Runway has one of the strongest reputations in the venture debt lending space, which is expanding rapidly due to the flexibility of these investments and founder-friendly nature of the financial instrument," said Goldrich. "Runway is a strong brand and a large and committed player in the market but maintains a relationship-driven approach, and I feel this camaraderie with clients and the closeness of a tight team structure are foundations for continued success."

Previously, Goldrich was with CIBC Innovation Banking, a leading technology lender with a global footprint. At CIBC, he partnered with technology executives, investors, and third-party diligence providers to source, structure, execute and monitor credit for growth-stage software and services firms across the country. Goldrich began his career in commercial banking at The PrivateBank and was a founding member of the Technology Banking team there, which grew to issue hundreds of millions of dollars in debt to dozens of technology companies before being acquired by CIBC in 2017. He holds a B.S. in Finance (with High Honors) from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA (with Honors) from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment advisor to investment funds, including Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY), a business development company, and other private funds, which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of $10 million to $75 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit our website at www.runwaygrowth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition, or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

