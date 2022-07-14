Kia America Plugs into Electrify Expo 2022

Experience the Kia EV6 in Seattle at Husky Stadium, July 23-24

Electrify Expo series highlight new electric vehicles, sustainability, energy, infrastructure, and EV legislation

Kia to establish 14 model EV line-up globally by 2027 as part of company's Plan S strategy

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America joins cutting-edge mobility companies in a series of five Electrify Expo events to advance electrification. The tour recently kicked off in Long Beach on June 3, where leaders in electrification came together to discuss the key challenges, insights, available research, and trends facing the mobility sector as it moves toward an all-electric future. The series continues July 23 - 24 in Seattle at Husky Stadium. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the all-new Kia EV6 first-hand.

"Electrify Expo brings together the top companies and executives in electrification to share knowledge and discuss how we'll make the transition to all-electrified vehicles as seamlessly as possible," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "The impact that the Electrify Expo events will have on us all cannot be overestimated. Kia is the third best-selling manufacturer of EV vehicles in the U.S. thus far in 2022 and we are proud to collaborate with our industry colleagues to chart the best path forward and help shape the future of the automotive industry."

A wide variety of topics are set for discussion and include legislation affecting the EV industry, range anxiety, battery materials and sustainability, charging infrastructure, the future of autonomous driving applications and supply chain barriers. A full list of sessions and presenters can be found by visiting www.electrifyexpo.com.

Electrify Expo expanded its industry-facing events, and education programs, with a full day of programming, industry leadership, and breakout sessions for the Auto and Micromobility categories. The series will close in Austin, Texas, at Circuit of the Americas on November 11, 2022. The full schedule of Electrify Expo events is as follows (*indicates Industry Day) :

2022 Electrify Expo Schedule

July 23 - 24 Seattle Husky Stadium August 27 - 28 New York, Long Island Nassau Coliseum October 8 - 9 Miami Regatta Park November 11 - 13* Austin Circuit of the Americas







Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest e-mobility products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

