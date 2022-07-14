MHz Choice announces the debut of its first title from Malta with Merjen

More new and returning powerhouse dramas from Iceland, France and Sweden.

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merjen, the first Maltese series to hit MHz Choice is a dark tale where toxic relationships, addiction and grief lead to more than one tragedy. Inspired by real events, young lovers Merjen (Claire Magro) and Bertu (Fabio Mifsud) can't escape their passion for each other and the thin line between passion and dangerous jealousy becomes more and more porous over the course of the series, ultimately leading to murder. The story goes back and forth in time narrated by Merjen's adoptive grandmother. She narrates the young couple's passion through Bertu's spiral into abuse, and Merjen's bitter remorse as a young single mother. The non-linear plot is anything but predictable as plot twists are waiting for viewers towards the climax of the series.

Claire Magro in 'Merjen' on MHz Choice (PRNewswire)

The dramatic flare continues with a wide variety of new series focused on medicine, law, family or all the above. The medical drama series Fractures (Iceland), created by the award-winning writing and directing team of Eva Sigurdardottir, Kolbrún Anna Björnsdóttir and Vala Thórsdóttir, is centered around three generations of women and set against the starkly beautiful landscape of a small Icelandic village. Kristín (Sara Dögg Ásgeirsdóttir), an ER doctor, returns to her hometown to run a clinic and ends up reopening old wounds while her teenage daughter Lilja (Katla Njálsdóttir) and mother Jóhanna (Helga E. Jónsdóttir) each grapple with their health outside of Kristín's medical opinions. The drama widens beyond these three as viewers get to know the rest of the clinic's staff and the extended family of Kristín's ex-boyfriend Ragnar (Joi Johannsson), a local police officer. MHz Choice will also debut two new ensemble series, both from France: the family comedy-drama Make Love Not Kids and legal drama The Law Of…

Swedish star Alexandra Rapaport graces the TV screen this August in a pair of returning fan-favorite series: in The Sandham Murders as amateur sleuth Nora and in Gåsmamman as crime matriarch Sonja. Also returning to MHz Choice is the last season of French favorite Cherif.

The full August 2022 schedule available here: https://mhzchoiceblog.com/premiere-schedule/

AUGUST 2

MAKE LOVE NOT KIDS, FRANCE, FEDERATION INTERNATIONAL, NEW SERIES

Philippe Lefebvre (Detectives) leads an ensemble cast in this heartwarming French comedy-drama about three very different families in Paris.

AUGUST 9

FRACTURES, ICELAND, REINVENT STUDIOS, NEW SERIES

Female-led drama about a divorced ER doctor who moves back to her home village and confronts the ghosts of her past.

AUGUST 16

THE SANDHAMN MURDERS: SEASON 8, SWEDEN, BANIJAY RIGHTS, NEW SEASON

Nordic crime meets beautiful island scenery in this series based on the popular novels by Viveca Sten. Starring Alexandra Rapaport (Gåsmamman).

CHERIF: SEASON 6, FRANCE, FRANCE TELEVISIONS, FINAL SEASON

Captain Kader Cherif is a brilliant and eccentric detective in this addictive, long-running mystery series set in Lyon.

MERJEN, MALTA, VIDEOPLUGGER, NEW LIMITED SERIES

A young mother struggles to survive on the hidden edges of Maltese society in this acclaimed, hard-hitting drama.

AUGUST 23

THE LAW OF… FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW SERIES

Legal anthology drama focusing on the men and women who dedicate their lives to providing counsel for the defense in the French criminal court system.

AUGUST 30

GÅSMAMMAN: SEASON 5, SWEDEN, BANIJAY RIGHTS, NEW SEASON

Alexandra Rapaport (The Sandhamn Murders) stars as a suburban mom pulled into the criminal underworld to pay off her murdered husband's debts.

