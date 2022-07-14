SLING TV and The Basketball Tournament Announce National Partnership

SLING TV featured as the official sponsor of TBT streaming on ESPN

Each of the 60+ games will include final game-winning "SLING Shot"

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV announced today its official sponsorship of The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a two-week, $1 million winner-take-all event streaming on ESPN beginning July 16, 2022. Throughout the 60+ game, 64-team tournament, SLING will be prominently featured as the official sponsor of TBT.

"With more than 60 games of non-stop excitement and a game-winning final 'SLING Shot' for each matchup, we're thrilled to bring TBT's action to SLING subscribers," said Ajinkya Joglekar, senior vice president of marketing, SLING TV. "Live events are at the core of SLING, and we offer an unbeatable value to customers looking for the best seat in the house on game day. Moreover, we're pleased to align our innovative brands to deliver a one-of-a-kind fan experience and look forward to welcoming new and current subscribers to root for their favorite teams throughout this tournament."

"We're proud to announce SLING as the official tournament sponsor and unveil the game winning 'SLING Shot,' which will be featured in every TBT matchup," said TBT Founder/CEO Jon Mugar. "This partnership highlights one of the Elam Ending's most marketable facets: every game ends with its most clutch shot. And by combining SLING's live television value with TBT's intensity, fans will get an electrifying experience for this year's tournament."

The Basketball Tournament 2022 is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament hosted in eight cities and structured to include a game-winning shot in each game. This unique format has grown in popularity since TBT first instituted it in 2017, and is now prominently featured as part of the NBA's All-Star Game. Since their start in 2014, TBT has hosted more than 400 games, partnered with ESPN to televise games globally, paid out $10 million in prizes and crowned eight champions. In 2022, TBT will take place between July 16 and August 2 in New York City; Syracuse, New York; Dayton, Ohio; Cincinnati; Omaha, Nebraska; Wichita, Kansas; Albuquerque, New Mexico and Charleston, West Virginia.

Throughout the tournament, fans can catch all the action from tipoff to the final "SLING Shot" on ESPN, included with SLING Orange for $35 a month. Plus, new subscribers currently receive HALF OFF their first month. Learn more at Sling.com .

