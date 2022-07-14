Tyson 2.0, Mike Tyson's Premium Cannabis Brand, Expands National Footprint to Four New Markets, Arizona, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania

Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson's Popular Cannabis Brand Now Available in 20 States Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson 2.0 ("The Company"), legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's premium cannabis brand, announced today its launch in four additional markets: Arizona, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania with Columbia Care.

Columbia Care is Tyson 2.0's exclusive national cultivation, manufacturing and distribution partner in the markets where it operates. The partnership was first announced in October of 2021, with products hitting shelves in November of 2021. Tyson 2.0 is now available in nine Columbia Care markets, with more planned in the coming months.

"Tyson 2.0 continues to exceed expectations in all our markets, for both retail and wholesale. The ethos behind the brand, making cannabis accessible to all, is resonating with patients and adult-use customers alike, and we are proud to be partnered with the Tyson 2.0 team to help them bring their mission to more people," said BJ Carretta, SVP, Brand Marketing, Columbia Care. "The collaboration across markets and a shared commitment to consistency, quality and focus on our patients and customers is a critical part of the brand's continued success across the country."

"Cannabis has been used as a form of medicine for thousands of years and now more than ever has become widely known to help people better cope with anxiety and depression. As cannabis has helped me, it's an honor to be able to share greater well-being with fans through the unrivaled Tyson 2.0 products we are developing and our synergistic partnership with Columbia Care," stated Mike Tyson, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Tyson 2.0.

Arizona patients and customers can now find Tyson 2.0 products at Cannabist Tempe and SWC Prescott. Both dispensaries are offering 3.5g flower and 1g pre-rolls in a variety of strains. Vapes and Mike Bites edibles will be available for sale later this summer. For patients in Maryland, Tyson 2.0 is available in 3.5g flower, 1g pre-rolls, and vapes and can be found at over 50 retail locations, including Columbia Care dispensaries in Chevy Chase, and both gLeaf locations in Frederick and Rockville. In Ohio, Tyson 2.0 is now available at all four Columbia Care dispensaries, in 5.66g flower, 5.66g popcorn as well as 14g flower. In the coming weeks, 28.3g flower bags will also be available. In Pennsylvania, Tyson 2.0 can be found at over 100 retail stores including Columbia Care dispensaries located in Allentown, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Pennsylvania consumers and fans can purchase 3.5g and 7g flower strains in Tyson 2.0 strains such as East Coast Toad, West Coast Toad, Intergalactic Toad, Dynamite Cookies, and Knockout OG.

"We look forward to keeping the momentum going with our expansion plans driven by strong consumer and market demand nationwide for Tyson 2.0 products," said Chad Bronstein, President, Chairman and Co-Founder of Tyson 2.0. "We are thrilled to bring fan favorite, premium quality cannabis products available at multiple price points, to consumers and fans across Arizona, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania and remain focused on further strengthening our partnerships with industry leading MSO's and their dispensary networks."

"Tyson 2.0 is excited to expand upon our successful partnership with Columbia Care and build on our strong market position in the premium cannabis market," said Adam Wilks, Chief Executive Officer of Tyson 2.0. Columbia Care has been a key partner of ours in other markets and their leadership position in the cannabis industry has been integral in the positioning of Tyson 2.0's nationally recognized, trusted, and respected brand. Expansion in these four new cannabis markets will effectively increase our points of distribution across the nation while driving continued brand performance."

For more information on Tyson 2.0, visit Tyson20.com .

Tyson 2.0-branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com .

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, Tyson 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide and in select provinces across Canada. Learn more at Tyson20.com

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com .

