Wayspring and Highmark Health Options working together to better support people with substance use disorder

Nashville, Tenn., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayspring, a value-based healthcare organization that provides medical, behavioral health, and social support services to people with complex needs, has announced the launch of its SUD Home program serving eligible Highmark Health Options members throughout the state of Delaware.

Wayspring's SUD Home program is a collaboration between Highmark Health Options and Nashville-based Wayspring. The program leverages Wayspring's proprietary analytics platform and local teams of medical providers, clinical social workers and peer recovery specialists to support the complex medical, behavioral and social needs of more than 10,000 adult members who have a substance use disorder (SUD) diagnosis.

Wayspring's SUD Home program utilizes a comprehensive and longitudinal approach to reduce common barriers that people often experience when seeking treatment for substance use disorder. It has established an integrated health care clinic where participating members can receive quick and easy access to primary care and behavioral health services delivered in-person and via telehealth by licensed Wayspring providers. The program also works with members to create individualized care plans based on their unique needs, provides clinical and peer support services during high-risk care transitions, and facilitates connection to community and social supports like housing, transportation, and employment that are essential to reaching and sustaining long-term recovery.

"For decades, our society has been treating substance use disorder as an acute condition, with episodic treatments often delivered in a complex and fragmented care system," said Carter Paine, chief executive officer at Wayspring. "Through our work with Highmark Health Options and treatment provider partners, Wayspring is seeking to change what traditional addiction treatment looks like by implementing a data-driven solution that is collaborative, long-term, and inclusive of all the unique medical, behavioral, and social health needs a member might have."

The launch of Wayspring's SUD Home program comes as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate the growing substance use epidemic. In Delaware, 447 people died from a drug overdose in 2020, the third highest per-capita overdose death rate in the country according to the CDC. Additionally, 6.6% of adults aged 18 and over have reported having an alcohol use disorder and 3.3% have reported an illicit drug user disorder; Both are higher than the national average.

"The prevalence of substance use disorder continues to rise both nationally and in communities across the state of Delaware," said Dr. Glenn Hamilton, chief medical officer at Highmark Health Options. "We know innovative solutions are required to adequately address this challenging situation, and that's why we are enthusiastic about our work with Wayspring. Because their model is inclusive of all the health and social needs our members with substance use disorder may have, we believe it will result in considerable improvements to the overall health of individuals served through the program, but also the health of our communities as a whole."

With this launch, Wayspring now provides population-based SUD management services to seven health plan partners across five states. For more information about Wayspring or to verify program eligibility, please visit wayspring.com .

About Wayspring

Wayspring is a value-based healthcare organization that provides medical, behavioral health, and social support services to people with complex needs. With a focus on people living with substance use disorder, Wayspring utilizes a comprehensive and longitudinal model that incorporates targeted member outreach, strategic provider partnerships, community-based peer support, and delivery of clinical services. Through this unique approach, Wayspring produces increased adherence to evidence-based medicine, decreased healthcare waste, and improved health outcomes. For more information, please visit wayspring.com.

About Highmark Health Options

Highmark Health Options is a managed care organization serving people who qualify for Medicaid. We help each of our more than 154,000 members get the care and services they need to live healthier and more independent lives, and we collaborate with providers and regulators to improve health outcomes, simplify the health care experience, and ensure affordability. Medicaid covers 1 in 5 Americans as a state-run health insurance program. Highmark Health Options members include individuals and families with low income or complex needs, expecting mothers, children, and people with disabilities. Members pay nothing or very little for their health coverage. Visit HighmarkHealthOptions.com for more information.

