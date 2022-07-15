Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022 Eastern Time

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME", or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, August 15, 2022.

TME's management will hold a conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tencentmusic.com/ .

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

