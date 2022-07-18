CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Waste Management Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2022

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Waste Management, Inc. ("Waste Management") (NYSE: WM) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of certain Waste Management redeemable senior notes between February 13, 2020 and June 23, 2020.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Waste Management includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the U.S. Department of Justice had indicated to Waste Management that it would require Waste Management to divest significantly more assets than the $200 million indicated in the merger agreement between the Company and Advanced Disposal Services; (ii) as a result, the merger would not be completed by July 14, 2020, the end date under the merger agreement; and (iii) the Waste Management redeemable senior notes would be subject to mandatory redemption at 101% of par.

DEADLINE: August 8, 2022

Aggrieved Waste Management investors only have until August 8, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

