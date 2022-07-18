DCIM Leader Modius Announces New Leadership for OpenData®

Mark Carberry named Vice President Solution Delivery.

Scott Mitchell joins Modius as Vice President, Sales.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modius Inc., a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management solutions (DCIM), is proud to announce two Executive Team changes to help drive the continued growth of our flagship OpenData® product line.

Mark Carberry will move to the newly created role of Vice President Solution Delivery. Carberry has been with Modius since 2018 and has an extensive telecom and equipment monitoring background. He graduated from UCLA with a degree in Cognitive Science, Computer Science, and Business Administration. Carberry's role is to ensure customers receive their purchased solutions expediently and meet cost efficiency parameters.

"Mark's substantial contributions as our VP of Sales have given him a unique window into customer solution and delivery requirements," said Modius President Craig Compiano. "As a result, he is ideally suited for this newly created role."

Scott Mitchell joins the Modius team as the new Vice President, Sales to lead revenue generation for the company, and further develop our sales capabilities and resources. His experience includes significant leadership tenure at Verizon, Ericsson, and Rackspace. Mitchell has extensive expertise in the data center industry, including MTDC (multi-tenant data center) colocation, dedicated hosting, IaaS, cloud adoption and migration, data center managed services, and system integration. Mitchell hails from Texas where he earned his BBA degree from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Baylor University.

"Scott's consistent history of success, building lasting customer relationships, and driving revenue will position Modius for long-term success in the DCIM business," adds Compiano. "We are eager to have him join our team."

Modius is a leading provider of Data Center infrastructure management software for data centers, telecom facilities, smart buildings, and other industrial IoT environments. Founded in 2004 with headquarters in San Francisco, Modius helps customers simplify the operations of increasingly diverse and complex IT data facilities while at the same time improving performance and operational efficiencies.

For more information, visit www.modius.com or call (888) 323-0066 or (415) 655-6700.

