Double Cross Spirits, LLC Appoints J.B. Kropp as CEO

The Leading Spirits Company Announces Management Restructure as Brand Eyes Growth in Key Markets

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Cross Vodka, LLC, one of the fastest growing ultra-premium vodka brands, announced today that J.B. Kropp has joined the organization as CEO, effective this month, bringing with him a significant track record of building and scaling companies with high-growth potential. Linda Gawne, the company's CEO for the past five years, will lead this transition as she moves into her new role as Board Chair.

Double Cross Vodka Logo (PRNewsfoto/Double Cross Vodka) (PRNewswire)

"Our team, our Board and our investors share a collective commitment to taking the brand to new heights. I am particularly proud of the strides we've taken to make Double Cross Vodka the luxury craft brand it is today," said Gawne. "We are thrilled to welcome J.B. to the team. His track record, depth of experience and excitement about joining our business make him the ideal leader to build on the significant brand traction we've accrued thus far."

Double Cross Vodka is known for its superior ingredients and distilling process, as well as its provocative "Dare to Differ" marketing campaign. "I am looking forward to building upon the great foundation we've established and helping the brand achieve its full growth potential," stated Kropp. "Between the quality of our juice, our marketing campaign, our strategic sales partnership with Zamora, and our Distribution partnerships with Southern Glaser, Allied and Horizon, we believe we have all the ingredients in place to make Double Cross Vodka the country's leading ultra-premium vodka brand."

Most recently, Kropp was President of Dinovite, a pet supplement company where he successfully managed the sale of the business to private equity firm, Carlyle. Kropp also founded George Remus Whiskey, which was later successfully sold to MGP, and co-founded Faraday West Indies Rum. Gawne and Kropp will continue to work alongside one another through August 31st to support a seamless transition, after which Gawne will be advising on commercial strategy, providing business development expertise, as well as maintaining stakeholder relations.

The company also announced that Dan Ladenberger will be joining as CFO/COO of Double Cross Spirits, LLC. Dan brings a wealth of financial expertise and has been consulting with the company since early this year. Dan was formerly a Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers with additional public market experience serving in numerous executive roles with SPX Corporation, a Fortune 500 Company.

For more information about Double Cross Vodka, visit www.doublecrossvodka.com.

About Double Cross Spirits, LLC

Double Cross is distilled in small batches in the Tatra Mountains of Slovakia. Seven-times distilled, and seven-times filtered, each batch is made with estate-grown winter wheat and pure mountain spring water drawn from aquifers located 200 feet below ground level. It was awarded a double gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a 98-point rating at the International Wine & Spirits Competition along with a rare 95-point rating from Wine Enthusiast and was the first vodka to ever win gold medals for both taste and bottle design at the World Spirits Competition. Double Cross Spirits, LLC is partnered with The Zamora Company and represented by Zamora Company USA, a sales and marketing joint venture in the US market. Double Cross Vodka is distributed by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in 41 states, Horizon Beverage in five states and Allied Beverage in New Jersey.

