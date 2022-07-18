Halsey Announces Second Beauty Brand af94: Made-to-Play Makeup Launching Exclusively at Walmart July 25, 2022

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Frangipane, professionally known as Halsey, announces the release of their second beauty brand, af94, launching exclusively at Walmart on July 25th. The launch showcases a full color collection packed with innovation sparked by Halsey's imagination in categories of eye, lip, cheek and body. As a self-taught beauty expert and makeup artist, Halsey is often known for their transformative looks. Her passion and talent in both makeup artistry and creation of beauty products is symptomatic of their multifaceted nature, always bringing her from one project to the next, and eventually giving way to the birth of their next beauty line, af94.

The new brand also features unique cosmetic accessories, like custom-designed face and body stickers for true makeup play. The artist-formulated products are all vivid in color, strong in performance, and priced for accessibility at $10 and under. Available exclusively at Walmart, af94 will be sold in approximately 2,900 doors across the country, as well as on Walmart.com.

By co-developing the brand with af94's exclusive partner, Walmart, Halsey is excited to tap into a new consumer base where individuals will discover the brand's colorfully-curated collection in stores.

"After listening to feedback received from fans and friends, I wanted to create another self-expressive line that was lower-priced with a wide reach," said Halsey, "which is why we are so excited to be launching this new collection with Walmart. I hope wearing this makeup, however that looks for you, inspires you to break beauty rules and color outside of the lines."

Built with the ethos of formulating versatile makeup for everyone, the brand focus is on affordability, without compromising product, color and efficacy. af94 was developed for the Gen Z consumer and beauty novices alike. The 67 user-friendly products are aimed to inspire discovery, exploration and fun.

"Walmart is committed to making beauty accessible for all of our customers and we are thrilled to be adding af94 to our growing lineup of affordable, inclusive and quality beauty products," said Creighton Kiper, merchandising VP for Beauty, Walmart U.S. "Our assortment reflects shoppers' evolving interests and we are proud to collaborate with Halsey, someone who has built a platform on inclusivity, to develop a brand that will resonate strongly with our customers."

"I'll always remember being 15 years old and saving up to buy my first eyeliner. It was electric blue and a big purchase for me at the time, but the thrill of wearing such a bold color was worth every penny," said Halsey. "I created af94 so that anyone and everyone can chase that rush of standing out with bold makeup, but at an affordable price."

The af94 name is an amalgamation of Halsey's initials (A.F.) and birth year (1994). Through its playful product names and shade mix of bright colors and moody neutrals, consumers will find a nostalgic nod to the 90's throughout the collection – a decade known for fearlessness, self-expression and living in the moment.

The af94 starting lineup features 12 made-to-play products, ranging from velvety eyeshadow crayons (Shadowboxer), creamy matte lipsticks (Majorly Matte), multi-use cheek + lip tints (Playdate), biodegradable makeup remover wipes (Friendly Rewinder), colorful face + body stickers (Joystickers), and more.

All af94 products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and cleanly-formulated. Long-lasting performance benefits and key skincare ingredients are also infused throughout the entire collection, and the shade range was specifically developed to complement all skin tones. All af94 products are exclusively available for purchase at Walmart, Walmart.com and af94.com.

"Just be yourself." It sounds simple, but we know it's not. Figuring out who you are takes guts, so we're here to help shake things up. With all-day color built for self-expression, af94 was made to inspire an inner boldness in all of you. Packed with powerful pigments + skincare ingredients, this collection allows you to play, while ur skin can chill. But "rules"? We're not about those, so we leave the creative freedom up to you. So, come as ur messy, authentic, beautiful self (or whatever vibe ur feeling today) because skin is skin + makeup is for everyone. Let's show the world what u got.

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide. Her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, was released in August of 2021, was produced by Trent Reznor, and is now nominated for a Grammy. It follows the release of Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list in November, 2020. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award. Halsey recently introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

