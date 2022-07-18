Mill Rock Packaging Acquires Impressions Incorporated

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Rock Capital, a growth and operations oriented private investment firm, announced today that its portfolio company Mill Rock Packaging Partners LLC ("Mill Rock Packaging") has acquired Impressions Incorporated ("Impressions"), a leading specialty packaging and printing company specializing in the complete production of custom folding cartons and ancillary products for various end markets. Mill Rock Packaging is a growth-oriented specialty packaging company focused on leading design, innovation and technology; strong operational capabilities and unparalleled customer service. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Impressions, based in St. Paul, MN and founded in 1967 by Mark Jorgensen, Sr., is a market leader in the design, engineering and production of high-end paperboard packaging and commercial printing products for a variety of end markets. The company's core offering spans a broad range of high-end, ecofriendly, customized folding cartons for consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, health and beauty and other daily-use products. Impressions offers lithographic printing and a host of value-added services, including product engineering, prototyping and post-print production. The company operates state-of-the-art production facilities in St. Paul and Hutchinson, Minnesota.

Impressions will operate as a sister company to Mill Rock Packaging's other operations and become the leading edge to its national expansion strategy. The combined platform comprises five converting facilities offering high-design paperboard packaging to an attractive range of daily needs-driven consumer markets, supported by a comprehensive suite of value-added services. In connection with the transaction, Impressions' leadership made a significant investment in Mill Rock Packaging.

"Joining forces with Impressions is an exciting development for the clients, suppliers and associates of both organizations," said Mill Rock Packaging Vice Chairman and Mill Rock Capital Senior Partner Bob Feeser. "The transaction marks our entry into the important Midwest market and will enable us to expand our product and value-added service offerings across the combined footprint."

Mill Rock Packaging Chief Executive Officer Allen Ennis added, "Impressions has set a standard for quality service in our industry for many years. We view the business as a key component of Mill Rock Packaging's geographic expansion strategy, and we expect meaningful future investment to accelerate attainment of this objective."

"Mill Rock is the ideal partner to sustain Impressions' longstanding commitment to quality, innovation and reliability," stated Impressions Chief Executive Officer Mike Jorgensen. "Our shared vision for future growth will benefit greatly from the additional resources and capability of the broader platform."

Alvarez & Marsal and White & Case LLP advised Mill Rock Packaging on the transaction. FINNEA Group advised Impressions. BMO Sponsor Finance and PGIM Private Capital provided debt financing.

ABOUT IMPRESSIONS INCORPORATED

Impressions Incorporated is a market leader in the design, engineering and production of high-end paperboard packaging and commercial printing products. Based in St. Paul, MN, Impressions has been a trusted partner to the consumer-packaged goods industry since 1967. The Company is widely respected for its high-quality service, innovation and creativity, as well as its longstanding technology leadership. Impressions operates facilities in St. Paul and Hutchinson, MN. For more information, please visit http://www.i-i.com/.

ABOUT MILL ROCK PACKAGING PARTNERS

Mill Rock Packaging Partners is a specialty packaging growth platform and a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital. The partnership was formed in 2020 to invest in growing businesses with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry. For more information, please visit https://millrockpackaging.com/.

ABOUT MILL ROCK CAPITAL

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit https://millrock-cap.com/.

