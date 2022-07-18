Red Robin Reveals Limited-Time Steakhouse Summer Menu

Sizzling New Steakhouse-Inspired Menu Items Are Now Available

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is serving the sizzle this summer, bringing steakhouse flavors to their restaurants with their new Steakhouse Summer menu. The limited-time items put a Red Robin twist on familiar steakhouse dishes, continuing the brand's recent success of developing unique, innovative items that have guests saying YUMMM. With the new Savory Steakhouse Burger and Loaded Baked Potato Fries, guests are invited to experience the deliciousness of a steakhouse without any of the fuss.

"As we've seen with our most recent promotions, which exceeded our all-time LTO sales records, we have been able to develop new, creative menu items that are enticing to our guests," said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin Executive Vice President & Chief Concept Officer. "With our Steakhouse Summer, we set out to put our own spin on flavors our guests already know and love."

The limited-time Steakhouse Summer menu lineup is available now for dine-in, takeout and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide:

Savory Steakhouse Burger – Fire-grilled beef burger glazed with A.1. ® sauce, topped with black-peppered bacon, Cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws, garlic mushrooms and roasted garlic aioli on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Bottomless Steak Fries ® .

Loaded Baked Potato Fries – Cheesy Steak Fries loaded with bacon crumbles, five-cheese sauce, shredded Cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onions and sour cream.

In addition to the steakhouse-themed menu items, Red Robin has also added some delicious new dessert and beverage choices for guests who want to take their meals to the next level:

Paradise Punch – Bacardi ® Superior Rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, coconut syrup and grenadine. Garnished with an orange wedge and cherry.

Flavored House Margaritas – Blanco tequila and all-natural margarita mix on the rocks, now available in Lime, Strawberry, Desert Pear or Mango.

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake (available August 8th for a limited-time only) – Creamy vanilla soft serve blended with pumpkin spice, caramel and milk. Topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and a shake of pumpkin spice. Option to add a shot of Fireball® Cinnamon Whisky.

Whether you want steakhouse flavors between two buns or refreshing drinks to cool you off, Red Robin gives you all the fulls this summer. For more information about the new limited-time menu options, please visit RedRobin.com/Steakhouse-Summer or download the Red Robin mobile app.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 520 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

