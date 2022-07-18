Sequans to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on August 10, 2022

PARIS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, announced today that Georges Karam, CEO, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference being held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston, MA on August 8 – 11, 2022.

Sequans will conduct one-on-one meetings on Thursday, August 10th, and host a group presentation at 11:00 am ET the same day in the Griffin/Robinson room. A link to the live webcast of the Company's presentation can be found on the Sequans Investor Relations section of the website under "Webcasts and Presentations."

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your representative at Canaccord Genuity.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked In.

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com

Investor Relations: Kim Rogers, Hayden IR, +1 385.831.7337, Kim@haydenir.com

