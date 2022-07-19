267 MILLION EUROS IN 2027, IEG ANNOUNCES THE GROUP'S STRATEGIC PLAN

Italy-Foreign growth strategy positions the Group among the top global players in terms of profitability, revenues at +49.2% compared to 2019, expansion between Asia, South and North America.

RIMINI, Italy, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A turnover of €267.2 million and an adjusted EBITDA which, in the ambitions of IEG - Italian Exhibition Group, will go from €13 million in 2022 to €69 million in 2027.

IEG's 2022/2027 Strategic Plan consists of a strong approach to development, with recovery as early as 2023/2024, based on a distinctly organisational spirit that aims to reach +49.2% compared to 2019.

According to Corrado Peraboni CEO of IEG, the congress and exhibition joint-stock company that operates in Rimini, Vicenza, Milan, Arezzo and Rome, as well as internationally – "The 2022-2027 Strategic Plan outlines the growth perspective with an Italy - Foreign strategy that aims to position the Group among the top global players in terms of profitability, generating value for all stakeholders, and also looks to accelerate internationalisation in high-potential, non-European markets". Dividends are expected to be distributed again as of 2024.

IEG has set itself the target of becoming the community catalyst for the industries it represents at its events. In this strategy, IEG's constant monitoring of the communities will occur through organised trade shows, the integrated use of regional and international events that accompany the main event held in Italy as well as through investments to make processes digital.

IEG, which oversees and develops events in China, Mexico, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, is looking to accelerate internationalisation in high-potential, non-European markets. The Group aspires to duplicate and create spin-offs of its top events in the most interesting areas for the various products. It has set up a new Group company in Brazil with the intention of organising at least five new events. International reinforcement will also generate new opportunities for domestic events.

In terms of conferences, IEG plans to focus on international events. For hosted events, the strategic guidelines of the Plan centre on customer portfolio loyalty.

The 2022-2027 Plan envisages investments of Euro 134.9 million divided between maintenance, expansion and acquisitions, the latter concerning Italy, Asia, North America and South America.

