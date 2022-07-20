BBTV Holdings Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held June 30, 2022 (the "Meeting") all matters presented to shareholders were approved as referred to in its notice of meeting and information circular dated May 6, 2022.

Holders of both Multiple Voting Shares and Subordinate Voting Shares were entitled to vote at the Meeting. There were 32 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 64,707,316 votes, representing approximately 82.18% of BBTV's total shareholder votes for the meeting.

Shareholders set the number of directors at 6, and elected each of the Management nominees for election as directors listed in BBTV's information circular. Voting results for the election of directors at the Meeting were as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld

# % # % Shahrzad Rafati 64,223,550 99.54 % 296,032 0.46 % Hamed Shahbazi 64,473,101 99.93 % 46,481 0.07 % Michele Romanow 64,252,602 99.59 % 266,980 0.41 % Ryan Holmes 64,282,556 99.63 % 237,026 0.37 % Dr. Marcel Reichart 64,282,106 99.63 % 237,476 0.37 % John Kim 64,282,506 99.63 % 237,076 0.37 %

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of BBTV until the next annual meeting of BBTV, as more particularly described in the Information Circular.

Additional details on the voting results for matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) filed on June 30, 2022.

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2022, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 35 billion minutes of video content [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2022 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

