Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2022

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), announced today that for the six months ended June 30, 2022 the Company earned net income of $3.89 million or $1.73 per share, an increase of $1.39 million or 55.6% compared to net income of $2.50 million or $1.11 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Second quarter 2022 net income was $2.07 million or $0.92 per share, an increase of $250 thousand compared to first quarter 2022 net income of $1.82 million and an increase of $1.18 million compared to $892 thousand for the second quarter of 2021.
The Company continued its controlled growth strategy during the second quarter which resulted in an ending balance sheet of $872.6 million in total assets as of June 30, 2022, up $27.0 million for the second quarter and up $54.7 million from December 31, 2021. Deposit growth of $20.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $54.1 million on a year-to-date basis has funded the overall growth in the balance sheet. The deposit growth includes $10 million in brokered deposits, which were added late in the second quarter of 2022. The deposit growth, as noted, has also funded robust loan growth over the same period. Loan balances were $692.8 million as of June 30, 2022, up $48.9 million from March 31, 2022 balances and up $82.3 million for the year. As of June 30, 2022, all loan balances under the Paycheck Protection Program ($13.3 million outstanding at December 31, 2021 and $3.6 million outstanding as of March 31, 2022) have been forgiven and remaining balances paid to zero. Excluding the PPP balances as noted above, core loan growth for the second quarter of 2022 was $52.5 million and $95.6 million year-to-date for 2022. The strong loan growth has increased the earning asset base resulting in net interest income of $6.93 million for the second quarter of 2022, up $518 thousand compared to $6.41 million for the first quarter of 2022 and up $984 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2021. To support the loan growth as noted above, the Bank added $217 thousand to the loan loss provision for the quarter, up from $10 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. The additional provision brings the allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio to a level of 1.03% as of June 30, 2022, up slightly from 1.01% as of March 31, 2022. Operating expenses increased by approximately 4.6% during the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022 as the Company continues to invest in employee assets, training and technology in support of the balance sheet growth. In summary, strong earning asset growth, controlled funding costs and controlled operating expenses led to overall net income for the first six months of 2022 of $3.89 million, which represents the highest first half earnings in the history of the Company.
Subsequent Events:
As of December 31, 2021, the Bank converted from the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) for regulatory capital reporting to the Basel III Risk Weighted Capital guidelines. Upon further evaluation, management has determined that a portion of the first lien residential mortgage portfolio, which had been risk weighted at 100% for the December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022, reporting periods, were eligible for 50% weighting under Basel III guidelines. The adjustment will have a favorable impact on the Risk Based Capital position at the Bank. Amended Call Reports will be filed for December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022, to update the capital schedules. All current financial reports as of June 30, 2022, and future financial reports reflecting historical data will reflect the change.
- Tangible book value per share increased by $0.73 or 3.3% to $22.67 per share at June 30, 2022, from $21.94 at March 31, 2022. The tangible book value increase was due to earnings of $2.07 million along with minimal adjustments to accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) for the second quarter.
- Cash balances decreased on a linked-quarter basis by 55.4% or $19.2 million. The decrease in cash balances was due to the strong loan growth in the second quarter totaling $48.9 million.
- Gross loans increased by $48.9 million or 7.6% at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022. PPP loan forgiveness was completed during the second quarter and generated interest and fee income of $96 thousand during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $320 thousand for the first quarter of 2022.
- Overall deposits grew $20.6 million, or 2.7%, during the second quarter of 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits grew $7.1 million and interest-bearing deposits grew $13.5 million. While short-term interest rates in the market increased dramatically during the second quarter, the Bank's cost of interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter increased by only 3 basis points to 0.31% compared to the first quarter of 2022 at 0.28%. The increase was due mainly to an increase in rate on a small portion of the money market accounts, which are indexed to short-term treasury rates.
- Strong loan growth and controlled funding costs led to an increase in the Bank's net interest margin of 10 basis points to 3.45% in the second quarter of 2022 from 3.35% in the first quarter of 2022.
- The allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio was 1.03% at June 30, 2022, an increase of 2 basis points from 1.01% at March 31, 2022. The increase in the allowance for loan losses to total loans coincides with the additional provision for loan losses of $217 thousand in the second quarter compared to $10 thousand for the first quarter of 2022.
- Tangible book value per share of $22.67 at June 30, 2022 decreased by $0.82 or 3.5% from $23.49 at June 30, 2021. The tangible book value decrease was due to an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $8.95 million at June 30, 2022, from a gain of $54 thousand at June 30, 2021.
- Net loans of $685.7 million as of June 30, 2022 were up $121.6 million or 21.6% compared to June 30, 2021, which includes PPP loan forgiveness of $31.6 million during the time period. Excluding PPP loans, core loan growth on a year-over-year basis was $153.2 million or 28.7%.
- Deposits grew $139.9 million or 21.5% during the 12 months ended June 30, 2022. The majority of the growth was in demand deposits ($60.9 million), low-cost money market deposits ($49.7 million), and savings deposits ($12.4 million).
- For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Bank's overall cost of funds increased to 0.20% from 0.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This increase resulted from increased money market rates, additional borrowings and brokered deposit purchases during the second quarter of 2022.
- The loan loss provision for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $217 thousand compared to $1.43 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The second quarter of 2021 included increased provision expense associated with an isolated Covid related charge-off.
- Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 decreased by $430 thousand or 24.7% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The mortgage activity and secondary sales income decrease of $436 thousand accounted for the majority of the decrease.
- Non-interest expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased by $326 thousand compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase was directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (19%) as staffing has increased to support such growth. Salary and benefits expense during the second quarter of 2022 increased 6.5%. Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 also included increased occupancy and equipment expense related to the opening of a new branch in Franklin County, PA in May 2021 to expand our market area.
A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 15, 2022, for stockholders of record as of July 29, 2022, and payable on August 5, 2022.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
June, 30
March, 31
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
15,495
$
34,704
$
41,255
$
55,559
$
49,830
Total cash and cash equivalents
15,495
34,704
41,255
55,559
49,830
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
36,923
143,435
144,019
130,431
86,343
Securities held to maturity
105,693
-
-
-
-
Total securities
142,616
143,435
144,019
130,431
86,343
Equity securities, at cost
594
406
338
338
338
Loans
692,811
643,878
610,502
570,727
569,877
Less allowance for loan loss
7,098
6,493
6,500
6,072
5,812
Loans, net
685,713
637,385
604,002
564,655
564,065
Loans held for sale
2,730
4,044
5,423
7,963
8,008
Premises and equipment, net
6,529
6,674
6,771
6,858
7,025
Right-of-use assets
2,085
2,191
2,301
2,417
2,533
Accrued interest receivable
2,264
2,067
1,971
1,738
1,746
Deferred tax assets
4,917
4,916
2,141
2,007
1,873
Bank-owned life insurance
6,476
6,484
6,475
6,443
6,393
Goodwill
1,657
1,657
1,657
1,657
1,657
Intangible assets
-
-
1
3
5
Other Assets
1,487
1,598
1,556
1,714
1,588
Total Assets
$
872,563
$
845,561
$
817,910
$
781,783
$
731,404
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
294,685
$
287,579
$
272,400
$
254,057
$
233,757
Interest-bearing
496,127
482,651
464,285
444,489
417,157
Total Deposits
790,812
770,230
736,685
698,546
650,914
Federal home loan bank advances
5,000
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debt, net
14,798
14,776
14,753
14,731
14,708
Other borrowings
-
-
1,887
2,629
4,015
Lease liabilities
2,155
2,260
2,368
2,480
2,591
Accrued interest payable
176
397
190
409
206
Other liabilities
6,932
6,838
5,072
7,100
4,416
Total Liabilities
819,873
794,501
760,955
725,895
676,850
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
23
23
23
23
23
Additional paid in capital
28,566
28,552
28,537
28,523
28,523
Retained earnings
32,999
31,019
29,288
28,121
25,954
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(8,898)
(8,534)
(893)
(779)
54
Total Stockholders' Equity
52,690
51,060
56,955
55,888
54,554
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
872,563
$
845,561
$
817,910
$
781,783
$
731,404
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$
6,840,541
$
6,362,459
$
6,328,253
$
13,203,000
$
12,834,724
Securities
704,665
642,529
347,943
1,347,194
651,618
Fed funds sold and other
17,832
14,506
5,115
32,338
13,825
Total interest income
7,563,038
7,019,494
6,681,311
14,582,532
13,500,167
Interest Expense
Deposits
351,887
333,979
442,650
685,866
943,669
Borrowed funds
16,173
-
-
16,173
947
Subordinated debt
238,049
238,049
238,049
476,098
476,098
Other Interest Expense
23,874
32,734
51,071
56,608
122,500
Total interest expense
629,983
604,762
731,770
1,234,745
1,543,214
Net interest income
6,933,055
6,414,732
5,949,541
13,347,787
11,956,953
Provision for loan losses
217,425
10,133
1,432,697
227,558
2,898,678
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
6,715,630
6,404,599
4,516,844
13,120,229
9,058,275
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposits
196,519
158,091
181,006
354,610
374,835
Earnings bank owned life insurance
(16,784)
1,018
45,307
(15,766)
96,997
Gain sale of fixed assets
16,508
-
-
16,508
1,500
Gain sale of securities
-
-
-
-
196,091
Mortgage loan income activity
878,041
781,826
1,313,885
1,659,867
2,774,085
Other non-interest income
236,352
263,541
200,732
499,893
373,906
Total non-interest income
1,310,636
1,204,476
1,740,930
2,515,112
3,817,414
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,068,690
2,950,494
2,880,755
6,019,184
5,462,934
Occupancy and equipment
771,166
769,524
706,167
1,540,690
1,383,404
Legal and professional fees
161,210
180,696
169,242
341,906
319,270
Advertising
149,740
183,204
131,225
332,944
287,350
Data processing
600,583
522,601
625,055
1,123,184
1,093,303
FDIC premiums
142,860
135,583
108,963
278,443
223,759
Loss sale of securities
-
-
-
-
17,826
Other intangible amortization
-
695
2,083
695
4,167
Other
432,251
347,292
377,273
779,543
595,921
Total non-interest expense
5,326,500
5,090,089
5,000,763
10,416,589
9,387,933
Income before taxes
2,699,766
2,518,986
1,257,011
5,218,752
3,487,756
Income tax expense
629,153
698,285
365,343
1,327,438
986,923
Net Income
$
$2,070,613
$
$1,820,701
$
$891,668
$
$3,891,314
$
$2,500,833
Basic earnings per share
$
0.92
$
0.81
$
0.40
$
1.73
$
1.11
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.92
$
0.81
$
0.40
$
1.73
$
1.11
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data
Income Statement Review
For the Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest Income
$
7,563,038
$
7,019,494
$
6,681,311
14,582,532
13,500,167
Interest Expense
629,983
604,762
731,770
1,234,745
1,543,214
Net interest income
6,933,055
6,414,732
5,949,541
13,347,787
11,956,953
Provision expense
217,425
10,133
1,432,697
227,558
2,898,678
Net interest income after provision
$
6,715,630
$
6,404,599
$
4,516,844
13,120,229
9,058,275
Non-interest income
$
1,310,636
$
1,204,476
$
1,740,930
2,515,112
3,817,414
Non-interest expense
5,326,500
5,090,089
5,000,763
10,416,589
9,387,933
Yield on interest-earning assets
3.64 %
3.57 %
3.85 %
3.59 %
3.96 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.51 %
0.51 %
0.69 %
0.51 %
0.73 %
Efficiency ratio
64.61 %
66.83 %
65.00 %
65.66 %
59.49 %
Balance Sheet Review
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Total assets
$
872,563
$
845,561
$
731,404
Loans, net of reserve
685,713
637,385
564,065
Goodwill & intangibles
1,657
1,657
1,662
Deposits
790,812
770,230
650,914
Shareholder's equity
52,690
51,060
54,554
Asset Quality Review
Non-accrual loans
$
997
$
1,023
$
1,440
Non-accrual troubled debt restructured
883
912
216
Non-performing assets
1,880
1,935
1,656
Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing
752
755
969
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.22 %
0.23 %
0.23 %
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.27 %
0.30 %
0.29 %
Summary of Operating Results
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income
$
2,917,191
$
2,689,708
$
5,446,310
$
6,386,434
Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax
217,425
1,432,697
227,558
2,898,678
Tax expense
629,153
365,343
1,327,438
986,923
Net Income
$
2,070,613
$
891,668
$
3,891,314
$
2,500,833
(dollars in thousands)
Charge-offs
$
7
$
4,583
$
7
$
4,601
(Recoveries)
(34)
(16)
(38)
(29)
Net charge-offs
$
(27)
$
4,567
$
(31)
$
4,573
Per Common Share Data
Common shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
Weighted average shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
Basic earnings per share
$
0.92
$
0.40
$
1.73
$
1.11
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.92
$
0.40
$
1.73
$
1.11
Dividend declared
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
0.08
$
0.08
Book value per share
$
23.40
$
24.23
$
23.40
$
24.23
Tangible book value per share
$
22.67
$
23.49
$
22.67
$
23.49
Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)
Return on average assets
0.97 %
0.49 %
0.94 %
0.71 %
Return on average equity
15.99 %
6.50 %
14.47 %
9.12 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.03 %
1.01 %
1.03 %
1.01 %
Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)
1.03 %
1.06 %
1.03 %
1.06 %
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.27 %
0.29 %
0.27 %
0.29 %
Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)
0.27 %
0.30 %
0.27 %
0.30 %
Net Charge-offs to total loans
0.00 %
0.79 %
0.00 %
0.79 %
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
10.90 %
N/A
10.90 %
N/A
Tier1 capital
10.90 %
N/A
10.90 %
N/A
Total risk based capital
12.03 %
N/A
12.03 %
N/A
Tier-1 leverage ratio
8.73 %
N/A
8.73 %
N/A
Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**
N/A
9.06 %
N/A
9.06 %
Average equity to average assets
6.10 %
7.58 %
6.46 %
7.73 %
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets
5.86 %
7.25 %
5.86 %
7.25 %
Net interest margin (bank only)
3.45 %
3.59 %
3.40 %
3.68 %
Loans to deposits - (EOP)
87.95 %
87.55 %
87.95 %
87.55 %
**As of September 30, 2021 the bank reverted back to the BASEL III regulatory framework for capital reporting and discontinued the CBLR calculation.
**As of March 31, 2020 the bank adopted the community bank leverage ratio (CBLR) for capital reporting
