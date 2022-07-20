The Runway of Dreams™ Foundation Returns to New York Fashion Week September 12th, 2022 with host Logan Aldridge, Peloton's first Adaptive Instructor

A Fashion Revolution will feature adaptive clothing and footwear options from Kohl's, Target, Zappos.com, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, No Limbits, Stride Rite, with runway debuts from Steve Madden, French Toast Adaptive, Stemwear, and Magnetic Me.

LVMH, AlixPartners and SAP are returning as sponsors.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Runway of Dreams™ Foundation, a nonprofit organization leading the charge on inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities, announced today their return to the runway during New York Fashion Week for its 7th year. This one-of-a-kind adaptive fashion show, aptly titled A Fashion Revolution is presented by Kohl's, and will take place on Monday, September 12th, 2022, at The Glasshouse in New York City.

Runway of Dreams Foundation logo (PRNewswire)

The evening will showcase adaptive clothing and footwear on over 60 models with varying disabilities and backgrounds, from leading brands such as: Kohl's, Target, Zappos.com, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, No Limbits, and Stride Rite. Steve Madden will be debuting its adaptive footwear line, alongside brands French Toast Adaptive, Stemwear, and Magnetic Me, who will be showcasing products from their new adaptive collections.

"Year after year I continue to be humbled and excited by the new brands who are entering the adaptive space, and choosing to debut on our runway. The fashion industry is listening, and we are honored to help present these brands to the massive community of potential consumers," said Runway of Dreams' Founder and CEO, Mindy Scheier.

"At Kohl's, we believe it's important to celebrate our differences and make sure all of our customers see themselves represented in our brands," said Michelle A. Banks, Kohl's chief diversity and inclusion officer. "We are proud to support The Runway of Dreams Foundation and A Fashion Revolution because they share our vision of equity, empowerment and representation for people with disabilities."

A Fashion Revolution is hosted by Logan Aldridge, Peloton's First Adaptive Instructor. The foundation will honor both Chris Nikic, the first person with Down syndrome to finish an Ironman triathlon, with their Inspirational Achievement Award, and Kohl's, who will receive the Pioneer of Change Award for their work to bring inclusion and representation to the retail industry.

"Runway of Dreams celebrates and empowers all disabilities. I'm honored to help spread that message and play a small part in bringing more recognition to the world. We all belong and deserve to be celebrated," said Aldridge.

Featured throughout the show are models from GAMUT Management , the consulting and talent management company also founded by Mindy Scheier, in 2019, which exclusively represents people with disabilities.

Runway of Dreams™ Fashion Week Runway Shows raises funds for the foundation to continue raising awareness, educating consumers, advocating for industry change, providing scholarships to develop the next generation of design innovators, and providing access to fashionable adaptive apparel.

Tickets and sponsorship packages for A Fashion Revolution are available for purchase on RunwayofDreams.org .

