Nicklaus Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Institute Receives Renewed Accreditation from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer

MIAMI, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Institute has received a full three-year accreditation from the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer, renewing accreditation status held consecutively by the hospital since 2006. Nicklaus Children's is the only pediatric hospital in Florida to hold this accreditation.

To earn voluntary Commission on Cancer accreditation, a cancer program must meet the organization's 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

"Congratulations to the entire Cancer and Blood Disorders Institute team for receiving a stellar, no deficiencies survey result," said Perry Ann Reed, President, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Nicklaus Children's Health System, the hospital's parent organization. "This accreditation renewal is testament to the team's shared commitment to ensuring each patient receives the best possible care."

Established in 1922 by the American College of Surgeons, the Commission on Cancer is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients through standard-setting, prevention, research, education, and the monitoring of comprehensive, quality care. Its membership includes fellows of the American College of Surgeons

When patients receive care at a Commission on Cancer facility, they also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and patient-centered services including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process, and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors' quality of life.

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with approximately 800 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

