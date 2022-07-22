Amtrak Named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index

Amtrak Named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index

With a score of 100, the annual rating assesses disability workplace equality

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak received the highest score possible on the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI®), which measures tangible actions companies take to achieve disability inclusion and equality in the workplace. Scored out of 100, the DEI represents the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool with 415 corporations utilizing DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network that collectively advances the inclusion of people with disabilities. Launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and AAPD, the assessment measures corporate policies and practices that help companies build a roadmap for disability inclusion within the workplace.

"We are thrilled to receive a score of 100 and we'll challenge ourselves to find ways to take our efforts for disability inclusion even further," said Stephen Gardner, CEO at Amtrak. "At Amtrak, doing the right thing is a core value and we remain dedicated to maintaining our Best Places to Work status."

The 2022 DEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under five central pillars:

Culture & Leadership

Enterprise-Wide Access

Employment Practices (Benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention, advancement, and accommodations)

Community Engagement

Supplier Diversity

"At Amtrak, we feel proud to provide a workplace where employees are respected, have a voice and belong," said Qiana Spain, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer at Amtrak."We look forward to continually improving workplace equity as we focus on welcoming and celebrating all employees at Amtrak."

At Amtrak, employees, programs, and suppliers represent a diverse work environment. With a comprehensive diversity and inclusion strategy for recruiting, welcoming and onboarding, engaging, developing, and promoting, Amtrak recognizes the importance of diverse and inclusive behavior that empowers employees to reach their full potential. Amtrak currently has eight employee resource groups, including one for members of the disability community and allies.

Amtrak serves as an important mode of travel for passengers with disabilities. Since 2011, Amtrak has made significant progress in bringing numerous facilities into higher levels of accessibility. With a focus on universal design, Amtrak is committed to providing free and unencumbered access to and from trains and throughout stations.

The full report is available online at www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Amtrak