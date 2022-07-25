Brand Institute Welcomes Former Amgen Associate General Counsel and Executive Director Timothy J. Gaul as Vice President of Intellectual Property Strategy

MIAMI, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy J. Gaul to the role of Vice President, Intellectual Property Strategy. Mr. Gaul is a pharmaceutical industry veteran with over 33 years of experience as in-house intellectual property counsel, and over 150 nomenclature assignments. Mr. Gaul's appointment will begin on August 1, 2022.

"It is my great privilege to announce the addition of Tim Gaul to the Brand Institute team," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "Tim brings a tremendous amount of experience, professionalism and in-house expertise to Brand Institute's branding and naming process. I look forward to working closely with Tim as we continue to grow Brand Institute and provide best-in-class solutions and service."

Mr. Gaul started his career at Bristol-Myers Squibb where he spent 9 years as a patent attorney. For the next 24+ years he was with Amgen where he rose to the role of Associate General Counsel and Executive Director.

At Amgen he worked on trademark development, clearance, prosecution, opposition, and regulatory submission for some of Amgen's biggest brands, including most recently the asthma drug TEZSPIRE®. Mr. Gaul has extensive experience in patents, nonproprietary names, clinical trial names, copyrights, internet domains, and intellectual property licensing and acquisition agreements.

"I am very excited to take on this new role with Brand Institute," said Mr. Gaul. "I have worked with Brand Institute for many years as a client, and I look forward to collaborating with the many top experts in this organization."

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in brand name and identity development, providing a broad portfolio of branding and naming related services, including brand strategy, name development, trademark searches, market research, regulatory services, and visual identity solutions.

Drug Safety Institute (DSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brand Institute that provides Brand Institute's healthcare clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety, packaging, and labeling. DSI is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, AMA, and the WHO.

