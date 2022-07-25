CORA Physical Therapy Launches New Digital Platform for Patient Convenience

Unique, one of the first-of-its-kind online scheduling platform for physical therapy launches at CORA Physical Therapy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CORA Health Services, Inc., doing business as CORA Physical Therapy ("CORA"), a top-10 national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, announced today, the launch of a new digital platform for patients that aims to streamline processes, reduce wait times and act as a one-stop-shop for patients' scheduling needs.

The platform, available on CORA's website lets patients schedule appointments in real time with each of CORA's more than 250 locations. Patients can also receive notifications about appointment scheduling and registration reminders.

"When booking travel, paying bills or shopping online, consumers can typically access all the information they need in one place and get what they need with just a few clicks. Seeing a therapist or a doctor, on the other hand, often requires calling the office for an appointment or requesting a day/time and having to wait for a confirmation," said Javier Othon, PT, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of CORA. "CORA's new online scheduling is the most robust and one of the first-of-its-kind for the physical therapy industry that allows patients to book appointments in real time."

The new patient-facing tools are a part of CORA's broader digital transformation strategy to enable patients to have seamless access to the physical therapy clinic teams. The platform will be open for patients booking their initial evaluation visit with CORA.

"This new platform helps to connect patients to the right care at the right time in the right location," added Othon. "Our patients are going to see more applicability of digital tools within CORA that will make the process easier for them and accelerate their direct access to physical therapy and care."

According to a survey developed by Deloitte Center for Health Solutions last fall, most health system leaders surveyed said taking a more consumer-oriented approach and building a better patient experience is a top priority. Ninety-two percent of those executives said they hoped to achieve a better patient experience through "digital transformation," just as CORA has done with its new online scheduling platform.

"In developing this new online scheduling service, the team at CORA did considerable research on products available. We also developed a task force representing disciplines throughout the company to ensure that all internal systems were taken into consideration and that the best interest of patients remained foremost in the process," said Ahmad Malik, Senior Vice President of IT & Chief Information Officer of CORA. "Both the thoroughness of the product and ease of use for patients were important driving factors in the development."

The new scheduling digital platform is a part of CORA's total digital landscape to expand convenient access to high-quality care for all patients. CORA offers, through a partnership with MedBridge GO, an app that provides patients with video demonstrations of exercises, keeps patients motivated with daily reminders and achievable goals, and tracks progress toward a healthy recovery. The app also offers a secure, reliable method to help patients progress with therapy and recovery, even when they're unable to see their provider in person.

"The goal is to make the experience more personalized and seamless and meet patients where they are," added Malik.

CORA is a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with over $44 billion of equity capital under management.

About CORA

CORA Health Services, Inc./CORA Physical Therapy (www.coraphysicaltherapy.com) is an outpatient rehabilitation company that uses proven clinical practices and cost effective treatment protocols to return patients to their jobs and lifestyles as soon as possible. Their clinics offer a complete range of treatment, including outpatient physical therapy and general rehabilitation, worker's compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. CORA operates more than 250 clinics in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, including specialty clinics under the Body Gears brand.

