Trillium Community Health Plan Appoints Sarah Brewer as CEO

EUGENE, Ore., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Community Health Plan announced today that Sarah Brewer has been appointed Plan President and CEO, effective July 25, 2022.

Brewer has more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, most recently serving as Vice President, Medicaid Services and Senior Director of Population Health with Legacy Health in Oregon. Previously, she served as President of Legacy Silverton Medical Center and Interim CEO for Silverton Health.

"Sarah is a proven leader who brings with her considerable experience in managed care, a strong understanding of population health and managing complex populations, and a passion to serve our members across Oregon," said Dave Thomas, Executive Vice President of Markets, Centene Corporation, Trillium's parent company.

"I am honored to join the Trillium team as we collaborate with local providers, community organizations, and our state partners to deliver on our mission to help our members across Oregon live better, healthier lives," said Brewer.

Trillium serves more than 56,000 members throughout Oregon. The health plan is committed to providing equitable, culturally sensitive, integrated care for its members across the state.

Trillium Community Health Plan serves Oregon Health Plan members through the CCO model, which began in 2012. Trillium is a recognized leader for outstanding coordination of care. It was first awarded a contract with the state of Oregon to help manage care for the Oregon Health Plan in 1999. Trillium partners with an extensive group of providers to improve care and access to services for OHP members. For more information, please visit our website .

