aha! Launches 50% Off End of Summer Super Sale - Book Now!

RENO, Nev., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today launched its best sale of the season with fares at 50% off, making travel more affordable for customers. Book today, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, through Friday, July 29, 2022, to grab these amazingly-low, half-off, end of summer fares.

"We're thrilled to offer travelers the opportunity to squeeze in a last-minute trip to explore the incredible gaming, dining, spas, all-the-time events lineup, and indoor/outdoor fun of Reno and Lake Tahoe with our best sale of the season at 50% off," said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit. "Our nonstop flights to and from Reno-Tahoe International Airport give travelers more time for adventure and less time traveling; making short, spontaneous vacations possible this summer."

aha!, short for air-hotel-adventure, flies from 11 exciting cities throughout California, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Among the destinations connected nonstop to Reno-Tahoe are: Bend/Redmond, Fresno/Yosemite, Ontario/Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Santa Rosa/Napa Valley, and Spokane. All routes are operated with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets.

Seats and days are limited and fares* have specific rules, terms and conditions, and blackout dates. See below and at www.flyaha.com/deals

To learn more about where we fly and to see our full schedule from Reno-Tahoe International Airport, visit our website at www.flyaha.com

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! is partnering with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of regional airline experience. ExpressJet, including its leisure brand aha!, is focused on providing travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations. The company's services also include specialty charter flights and additional future routes.

*Fare Information

50% off promotional offer is applied to base airfare price only, and does not apply to government mandated taxes and fees and airport fees. Offer valid for travel between August 1 – September 15, 2022. Idaho Falls service begins August 11, 2022 and Boise service begins August 31, 2022. Reservations must be made at least 7-days prior to travel and no later than 11:59pm Pacific Daylight Time on July 29, 2022. Reservations are non-refundable and cannot be changed. The number of seats available at this fare is limited. Blackout dates apply: September 2 – 5, 2022. Normal charges apply for optional services such as checked bags, pre-boarding, and/or seat assignments. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries and not combinable with any other offers. Carrier reserves all rights including cancellation or modification of this promotion without prior notice.

