Indulge this National Wellness Month with New Single-Serve Loacker Minis, Available at Costco

August brings mindful indulgence on the go for soaking up the last days of summer

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Wellness Month, premium indulgence is on the rise as a form of emotional wellness. Consumers are seeking, more than ever, to immerse their senses in flavor and experience, and expect quality and artisanal ingredients with every indulgent moment. Loacker Minis , now available in a single-serve package at Costco stores nationwide, offer occasions for moments of mindful indulgence as people soak up the last days of summer.

Loacker, an Italian family company known for the world's number one wafer brand, has made snack time more special since first founded in the Italian Alps in 1925. Focused on pure goodness, Loacker Minis are baked with four crispy wafers and three layers of delicious Hazelnut, Vanilla, or Chocolate cream filling. Loacker Mini wafers are made with Non-GMO ingredients, including creamy Alpine milk, delicious Italian hazelnuts harvested and roasted locally, as well as authentic Madagascar vanilla and sustainably-sourced cocoa.

Moments of Wellness and Indulgence

"As Americans head back to school, work, and back to a lot of their pre-pandemic routines this August, finding little moments throughout the day gets harder," said TJ Rooney, President Loacker USA. "Loacker Minis provide a convenient package for mindful indulgence on-the-go, bringing a little joy into everyday moments. They're a high-quality, convenient indulgence anyone can enjoy."

Committed to the well-being of consumers, employees and the planet, Loacker conducted a survey* of more than 2,000 Americans (over the age of 18) to better understand snacking preferences and how these preferences relate to elevated emotional wellness and break times throughout the day. The survey found that for most (90%) survey respondents, snacking moments are a way to offer themselves a moment of emotional wellness and indulgence in their day.

When asked what is important when selecting snacks for themselves, 46% of survey respondents reported they like to be indulgent, and 42% confirmed that snackable, bite-sized treats were the way to go.

Convenience, Variety, Loacker Single-Serve Minis

As Americans return to routine, demand for convenient, on-the-go snacks is increasing. Whether packed with lunch for the office, paired with a cappuccino on a coffee break, or slipped into a yoga bag or hiking backpack, Loacker Minis are perfect to fuel moments of bite-sized indulgence. Convenient, delicious and made with the same high-quality ingredients of all Loacker products, the new Loacker Mini single-serve variety pack at Costco contains an 80-count variety mix of Loacker's fan favorite flavors: Hazelnut, Vanilla, and Chocolate.

Loacker Minis are now available at all Costco locations nationwide between $10.49 - $10.99 and will be featured in the Costco Back-to-School September Mailer. Be on the lookout for some great savings! Loacker Minis are also available at Amazon in a 40 ct pack for $14.99.

About Loacker

Loacker is an Italian Wafers & Chocolate family company known for the world's #1 wafer brand and its delicious patisseries and chocolates. Founded in the heart of the Italian Alps more than 95 years ago, the geography of Loacker's origins (Mount Sciliar in the South Tyrolean Dolomites of the Italian Alps) is meaningful because it embodies the natural values of the brand and unique sourcing of ingredients. Since the company was first founded, the Loacker family has always had the highest level of respect for their natural surroundings. From Italian hazelnuts freshly roasted by Loacker in the Noccioleto (hazel groves), to nuine Bourbon vanilla pods from Réunion and Madagascar, Loacker aims to create the best taste using the best quality, natural ingredients.

*Loacker Snacking Survey of more than 2,000 Americans over the age of 18 was conducted between August 10, 2021 and August 11, 2021. The data for this survey was collected using SurveyMonkey Audience. Information on how respondents are recruited to SurveyMonkey is available here: www.surveymonkey.com/mp/audience

