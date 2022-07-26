MONEY ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MCCLATCHY IN EXCLUSIVE SYNDICATION DEAL

DORADO, Puerto Rico, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital platform Money announced today that it is now the exclusive provider of personal finance content for national media company McClatchy and its 29 iconic local news platforms. The syndication deal with McClatchy marks the first time McClatchy will feature a dedicated personal finance section for their readers, which includes a digital audience of over 70 million monthly unique visitors. From navigating the world of mortgages to the rising costs of essentials , Money will provide McClatchy readers the tools and most up-to-date information to address their personal finance needs. With exclusive content developed by Money's award-winning editorial team, the agreement will extend the reach of the brand's original reporting to McClatchy platforms, which include the Miami Herald, Sacramento Bee, The Kansas City Star, The Charlotte Observer, and more than 25 other top digital brands and products.

"We are excited to bring our unique approach to covering personal finance to an entirely new audience of readers across McClatchy's esteemed publications," said Greg Powel, CEO of Money. "We appreciate the trust McClatchy places in Money's team of award-winning writers to provide their millions of readers with quality personal finance content."

"We are very pleased to bring Money's personal finance content to the tens of millions of readers we serve across the country through our core digital brands and new product offerings," said McClatchy Chief Content Officer Kristin Roberts. "Alongside our team's best-in-class local news coverage, fresh perspectives on personal finance will help to create a full, robust experience on our sites and better serve our customers."

In addition to the syndication announcement, Money shares news that their editorial team will expand their coverage with new reporters specializing in areas such as cryptocurrency, Web3, and real estate. Building on a 50-year legacy of exceptional reporting, the news reinforces Money's mission of guiding readers to financial victories in a time when Americans are faced with high inflation and rising interest rates. For more information, visit www.money.com .

ABOUT MONEY

Money has a 50-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money, a digital platform, helps create richer lives for everyone—in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In categories such as Best Places to Live , Best Hospitals , Best Crypto Exchanges , Best Mortgage Lenders , Best Life Insurance , Best Auto Insurance , Best VA Loans , Best Homeowner Insurance , Best High-Yield Savings Accounts , Best Credit Cards , Best Colleges , Best Student Loans , and Best Student Loan Refinance Companies , with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being. For more information, visit Money.com .

ABOUT THE MCCLATCHY COMPANY

McClatchy is a catalyst for informed engagement, greater understanding, and deeper community connections. McClatchy features some of the most prestigious brands in news — The Kansas City Star, the Sacramento Bee, and the Miami Herald among them. With more than 50 news sites and digital assets, our company reaches more than 70 million unique visitors per month by providing essential news and information to the communities we serve. We are leading our industry in developing innovative digital platforms to deliver award-winning, mission-based journalism to a growing audience and comprehensive customer solutions to our partners. Join us as we move forward, faster at mcclatchy.com or follow us @mcclatchy.

