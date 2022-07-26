National Jewish Health Ranked a Top Respiratory Hospital by U.S. News & World Report

Ranked #1 or #2 in the nation for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery for 26 consecutive years

DENVER, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Jewish Health has been named a top respiratory hospital for the 26th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report on its 2022-23 list of best hospitals in the nation. This year National Jewish Health ranked #2 on the list and has held the #1 or #2 position in the publication's pulmonology rankings in all 26 years that pulmonology care has been evaluated.

"We are proud of our longstanding excellence in respiratory care. This continued recognition by U.S. News & World Report reinforces our 123-year history as the leading respiratory care hospital in the nation," said Michael Salem, MD, president and CEO of National Jewish Health. "The ongoing dedication of our entire team of doctors, caregivers, researchers and staff has enabled us to continue to deliver innovative care for patients with a wide variety of lung, heart, immune and related illnesses as well as to be at the forefront of defeating the COVID-19 pandemic."

The U.S. News & World Report specialty rankings for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery are based on a combination of factors, which are refined annually, including recognition by pulmonologists across the nation, patient volume, safety, survival, advanced technology and patient services. Since 2011, U.S. News & World Report has ranked National Jewish Health together with its longtime academic affiliate the University of Colorado Hospital.

Additionally, National Jewish Health was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as "High Performing," the highest rating available for conditions in the Common Adult Conditions and Procedures, in three categories: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Lung Cancer Surgery and Pneumonia by U.S. News & World Report this year.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 123 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit njhealth.org or the media resources page.

