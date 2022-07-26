Select Medical Rehabilitation Hospitals Ranked Among Nation's Best for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced four of its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as Best Hospitals for rehabilitation in the country. The 2022-2023 rankings also mark the 30th consecutive year that Kessler Institute has been named to the prestigious list.

No. 4 - Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation – West Orange, New Jersey

No. 14 - Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Dallas, Texas *

No. 26 - Emory Rehabilitation Hospital – Atlanta, Georgia *

No. 31 - OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital – Columbus, Ohio *

(*Select Medical joint venture partnership)

"We are honored that four of our inpatient rehabilitation hospitals have been recognized among the best in the country," said Jeff Ruskan, president, inpatient rehabilitation hospital division at Select Medical. "These prestigious rankings underscore our commitment to clinical excellence, innovative rehabilitative care and outcomes that enable patients with catastrophic injuries and illnesses to rebuild their lives. We are also incredibly proud of the teams at these hospitals who are dedicated to delivering an exceptional patient care experience every day."

U.S. News evaluated rehabilitation hospitals performance using a variety of measures such as scope of services, outcomes and quality/safety metrics, as well as reputational scores. The methodology factored in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, ERehabData, USDMR and medical rehabilitation specialists. For more information and to see full rankings, visit Best Hospitals.

"The hospitals named among the best have extensive medical expertise and a history of delivering good outcomes," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need."

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of June 30, 2022, Select Medical operated 105 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 31 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,920 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2022, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contact

Shelly Eckenroth, seckenroth@selectmedical.com or 717-920-4035

View original content:

SOURCE Select Medical Corporation