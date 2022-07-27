Ankura Bolsters Global Expansion with China Office Opening in Shanghai

Ankura to offer its multidisciplinary services to support clients as the Firm expands its presence and capabilities in the Asia Pacific region

SHANGHAI, China, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, today announced the establishment of its wholly foreign owned enterprise, Ankura Management Consulting (Shanghai) Co. Limited in Shanghai, China. The expansion to Shanghai establishes Ankura's presence in the mainland and alongside its Hong Kong office, further bolsters the Firm's footprint in China.

Ankura Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ankura) (PRNewswire)

Ankura's presence in Shanghai enhances its ability to help clients navigate a complex business landscape with a tailored, on-the-ground approach, enabling them to deliver support for market entry strategies, international joint ventures, data and forensic technology, and issues related to major capital and infrastructure projects, with best-in-class teams and first-rate expertise and advisory capabilities. Ankura now employs a team of experienced professionals across mainland China and Hong Kong.

Han Lai has been appointed as Senior Managing Director at Ankura in Shanghai and brings more than two decades of comprehensive cybersecurity and digital forensic investigation experience to the business and will be working closely with the Hong Kong and Global teams. Prior to joining Ankura, Lai held several senior roles at professional services firms across mainland China, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom.

Kevin Lavin, Chief Executive Officer at Ankura, said: "We are pleased to further our global expansion with another office opening in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, a key pillar of Ankura's growth strategy. There is significant demand in Shanghai for our strong local presence and Ankura is well-equipped to bring our collaborative culture, unique approach, and robust capabilities to the domestic market to meet client demands across the country and globally."

Han Lai , Senior Managing Director in Ankura's Data & Technology practice in Shanghai, said: "I am delighted to be joining Ankura and this critical office in Shanghai at such an exciting time of growth. There is significant and unmatched demand for Ankura's comprehensive suite of services and expertise in mainland China - for domestic as well as international companies. Ankura's agile and tailored approach will place us in an excellent position to support clients on cross-border mandates."

Simon Michaels, Chairman for EMEA and APAC at Ankura, added: "Our presence in Shanghai is an important next step in Ankura's global expansion. We are looking forward to supporting our clients as they navigate an increasingly complex business landscape. Under the excellent leadership of Han Lai in Shanghai, our team of talented experts and advisers will be able to drive local solutions and business impact while building on our global best practices."

The announcement follows a number of recent office openings for Ankura in Mumbai and Gurgaon, India, Frankfurt, Germany and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – as well as the launch of a European restructuring practice in London in 2021.

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. The Ankura team consists of more than 1,700 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries who are leaders in their respective fields and areas of expertise. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, expertise, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivaled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.

