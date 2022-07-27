Grocery Beauty Aisles Go Glam with Us Weekly Now Trending Displays

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Us Weekly brand is bringing its celebrity lens on culture, content and commerce to local grocery beauty aisles with a new program featuring the latest in celebrity-inspired trends, brands and products. Merchandised as floor displays or endcaps, thousands of Us Weekly Now Trending fixtures have been added to Kroger banners, Albertsons banners, Meijer stores and Food Lion locations. New items and trending brands will be showcased seasonally.

"Grocery shopping is the most habitual kind of shopping there is, with a frequency that is unrivaled," said Nikki Laughlin, chief innovation officer and president of marketing and brand development of accelerate360, the parent company of a360media and Us Weekly. "Us Weekly is a cultural powerhouse uniquely positioned to leverage its extraordinary brand recognition and trust to disrupt that habit, and surprise and delight customers, ultimately inspiring discovery and purchase. It's a win for retailers, it's a win for their customers, and it's a win for our brand partners."

Current selections include:

Blossom Beauty moisturizing lip glosses & cuticle oils infused with real flower petals

Nailtopia eco-friendly, bio-sourced, chip-free nail lacquer in summer colors

Arches & Halos professional eyebrow care co-founded by Tonya Crooks , the world's most celebrated celebrity brow expert

Bella & Bear vegan and cruelty-free sugar scrubs and body butters made with natural ingredients

Defy & Inspire high-pigment and long-wearing nail lacquer formulated free of 17 free of harsh chemicals

"Our excitement for this program is underscored by an incredible retailer and customer response," said Trey Holder, chief business officer and president of distribution and logistics of accelerate360. "Combining our understanding of media and retail is a great example of how accelerate360 can bring value to partners in a dynamic and entertaining way."

Us Weekly is one of the most successful magazine brands across retail channels and one of the fastest growing brands on digital platforms.

About Us Weekly

Us Weekly and usmagazine.com are priority destinations for an audience who loves entertainment and lifestyle content through the lens of celebrity. The vaunted brand is a trusted source that sparks conversations about pop culture with up-to-the-minute headlines and direct-from-the-source intel that speaks to our audience's passion points. The brand's currency and authority firmly position Us as a leading voice in pop culture, entertainment, and celebrity.

About a360media

accelerate360's media group, a360media, includes well-known brands in celebrity/entertainment, women's lifestyle, and men's active lifestyle, engaging millions of consumers monthly across multichannel platforms including digital, magazine, and social media channels.

About Accelerate360

accelerate360 is an omnichannel sales, distribution and logistics, marketing and media company that unlocks growth for retailers and brands at the intersection of culture, content, and commerce. For more than 100 years, with delivery to over 56,000 retail locations weekly, the company's customized solutions have connected people, products, and point of sale with a specialization in General Merchandise, Health, Beauty, and Wellness categories. Headquartered in Atlanta, accelerate360 has offices and fulfillment centers strategically positioned across the United States and is proud to employ more than 1,300 employees.

