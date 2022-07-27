Namogoo Signs Multi-Year Deal with DFS Furniture to Improve Online Shopping Journey for DFS Customers

Britain's Largest Sofa Retailer Sees 6.8% Uplift in Conversion Rates with Namogoo's Customer Hijacking Prevention Solution

DONCASTER, England, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Namogoo , the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, today announced its new partnership with DFS Furniture , the biggest sofa retailer and manufacturer in Britain, which specialises in sofas and soft furnishings.

DFS trialled Namogoo's Customer Hijacking Prevention software and generated a 6.8% uplift in DFS' conversion rate and millions of pounds in annualised rescued transactions. DFS then utilised AWS Marketplace to partner with Namogoo on a multi-year contract.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalogue that includes thousands of software, data, training and professional services listings from third-party vendors and makes it easy for organisations to find, test, buy, and deploy solutions that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

DFS is Britain's number one sofa manufacturer and retailer, and has been making high quality, stylish sofas for over five decades, many in one of its three factories in the UK. DFS was the first sofa company to be awarded the British Standard Kitemark for upholstered furniture, demonstrating that DFS sofas live up to the highest possible standards.

Amid the pandemic and increase in online shopping, DFS' online traffic tripled over two years, with 60% of its website users visiting the site from their mobile devices. A challenge facing many retailers is the rise in session hijacking, where third party ads are displayed on the website and disrupt the customer journey. One in five DFS customers were being distracted by these interruptions, especially during checkout.

"A major challenge for any retailer is abandonment at checkout, and the current industry-wide abandonment typically exceeds 80%. As DFS has a high order value in comparison to most other retailers, it was imperative for us to remove this unauthorised content and ensure that the customer journey remained as smooth and convenient as possible" said Chemi Katz, CEO and founder of Namogoo. "In the trial, we were able to quantify how much of that checkout abandonment was caused by unwanted ads that disrupt the customer journey, in addition to harming brand integrity. In just 30 days, Customer Hijacking Prevention proved its incredible value, removing thousands of unauthorised ads and generating a return of nearly 50x on DFS' investment."

As part of the AWS Partner Network, Namogoo's products are easy to implement for retailers who utilise AWS Marketplace. This relationship creates an important channel for Namogoo to work with retailers, like DFS, enabling Marketplace customers to form an easy way to implement Namogoo's solution quickly and as part of their existing Enterprise Discount Programme.

"Utilising rigorous A/B testing, Namogoo came in and helped us to address the challenge of unwanted ads disrupting our online customers' journey, allowing us to rescue transactions and increase conversion rates," said James Vernon, Head of Digital at DFS Furniture. "Namogoo came out of the 30-day trial as our preferred provider with strong results, demonstrating its expertise in customer hijacking prevention"

"For large retailers considering technology deployment, there is typically a significant amount of red tape to navigate, but these companies can leverage solutions via AWS Marketplace to experiment, integrate and deliver differentiated customer offerings in a much more streamlined process," said Tom Litchford, Head of Worldwide Retail at AWS. "We have found Namogoo to be a valuable member of the marketplace, providing their innovative solutions to AWS customers."

About Namogoo

Namogoo is the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, helping over 1,000 unstoppable brands shape their customer journeys to fit each and every shopper's needs. Namogoo's platform autonomously adapts to each customer visit in real time, lifting conversion rates and revenue, while maintaining eCommerce retailers' margins and bolstering brand equity. Namogoo is available on all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Magneto - serving over a thousand global brands of all sizes.

The company's product suite includes "Customer Hijacking Prevention," which identifies and manages journey interruptions injected into consumer web sessions in real time; "Intent-Based Promotions," which predicts and individualises the most effective minimum promotion for each visit; "Customer Journey Operating System," which provides the underlying infrastructure to power all digital customer journeys in real time. and "Personalised Email and SMS," which engages customers with personalised campaigns across social, email and SMS to win more sales. Founded in Herzliya, Israel in 2014, Namogoo also has offices in Boston, New York and London. To learn more, visit namogoo.com.

