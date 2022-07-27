SAS Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

CARY, N.C., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As data deprecation draws near and the demise of the third-party cookie is imminent, marketers are developing a first-party data strategy to plan, personalize and activate customer engagements. For this next generation of marketing, a customer data platform (CDP) that empowers marketers with advanced AI and analytics capabilities will be crucial. SAS has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, with recognition based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

SAS has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. (PRNewswire)

"We feel our advanced integration makes marketers ready for the post-data deprecation future." - Jonathan Moran , SAS

According to Gartner, "The multichannel marketing hub (MMH) [is] a technology that orchestrates a company's communications with and offers to customer segments across multiple channels. These include websites, mobile, social, direct mail, call centers, paid media and email. MMH capabilities also may extend to integrating marketing offers/leads with sales for execution in both B2B and B2C environments."

"Per market research company Insider Intelligence, the U.S. digital advertising market alone will exceed $300 billion by 2025," said Jonathan Moran, Head of MarTech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "With this accelerating spend, and the rapid merging of marketing and advertising technologies, customer data platforms embedded directly into multichannel marketing hubs that can access a myriad of owned and partner data sources will be critical to marketers globally."

Integrating Deep Customer Insights for Ultimate Campaign Foresight

In any modern marketing ecosystem, a customer journey can fork through online and print advertising, website visits and mailers, newsletters, reviews, ratings, public relations placements and much more. SAS experts feel that CDPs that juxtapose deep customer insights with customer experience against allocated marketing spend will convey enormous competitive advantage to organizations.

SAS' methods of delivering customer journey activation include the following:

A comprehensive, omnichannel customer engagement suite powered by a real-time decision engine, AI and analytics

Modular, flexible deployment options that construct workflows, campaigns and journeys across a single interface

Embedded AI support for optimized testing and recommendations that maximize marketing investment

Furthermore, SAS Customer Intelligence 360 is calibrated with the knowledge that these insights will ultimately be based in first party data in the wake of data deprecation.

"Marketers need a CDP that can trace the customer's journey from multiple touchpoints and multiple channels, while prioritizing first party data from inside and outside the cloud," added Moran. "Now, we can embed channel specific campaigns into a larger customer journey to create consistent and compelling customer experiences that usher leads through the sales funnel. We feel our advanced integration makes marketers more efficient, more effective and ready for the post-data deprecation future."

For further analyst perspectives or to learn more about SAS Customer Intelligence 360, visit https://www.sas.com/en_us/solutions/customer-intelligence.html.

Required Disclaimer

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2022 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Julia Norton

julia.norton@sas.com

919-531-4661

sas.com/news

(PRNewsfoto/SAS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAS