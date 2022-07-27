SEABOURN VENTURE, SEABOURN'S FIRST PURPOSE-BUILT EXPEDITION VESSEL, SETS SAIL FOR ITS FIRST VOYAGE, HEADING FROM THE ARCTIC TO ANTARCTICA OVER THE YEAR AHEAD

SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean and expedition cruise line, is embarking on a new era of adventure on the high seas with the launch of Seabourn Venture. The first of the line's two new ultra-luxury expedition ships, Seabourn Venture entered service and welcomed its first guests on board today, July 27, 2022, on a 12-day Northern Isles expedition, departing Tromsø, Norway, and bound for the Arctic and the Svalbard Archipelago, one of the world's northernmost inhabited areas and home to wildlife from puffins to polar bears.

"Exploration has always been part of our brand legacy, but the launch of Seabourn Venture turns the page on a new chapter for us, offering our guests opportunities to explore remote destinations in every corner of the globe and truly be a part of the natural wonders, wildlife, history, and culture they'll find there," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "Seabourn guests are as passionate about discovery as they are about traveling in ultra-luxury, and Seabourn Venture offers a new type of expedition experience allowing our guests to discover the magnificence from the Arctic to the Antarctic."

A First Season to Remember: Arctic, Greenland , Iceland , Antarctica , Amazon and more

Seabourn Venture begins its inaugural season with a series of 12- to 15-day voyages exploring the Arctic, Greenland and Iceland, and the Canadian Arctic Archipelago in Nunavut, the most remote and least-populated destinations explored during Seabourn Venture's Arctic season. Destination highlights include Scoresby Sound, Greenland, home to the largest and longest fjord system in the world; Sermilik Fjord, located in southeastern Greenland and renowned for the many icebergs that flow from multiple glaciers at its head into the Denmark Strait; Svalbard; and Pond Inlet, Nunavut, the eastern entry to the Northwest Passage.

The ship will make its way south in October 2022, stopping at various locales in the Caribbean, Central America, Columbia, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile on a series of 10- to 14-day voyages. There will be opportunities to explore in Zodiacs under cliffs teeming with birds, kayak among tropical coral islands, visit ancient Incan sites, and snorkel unspoiled Caribbean coral gardens, as well as a transit of the magnificent Panama Canal.

Between November 2022 and February 2023, Seabourn Venture will invite travelers on adventures of discovery cruising scenic sounds, fjords, channels and glaciers in Chile, sailing to Antarctica, and crossing back to explore South Georgia and the Falkland Islands. The ship will sail on 11- to 22-day voyages to "The Great White Continent" that will include the "Antarctic Experience," offering up-close encounters with untamed wilderness and wildlife including bobbing icebergs, waddling penguin colonies, and feisty fur seals, as well as visits to research stations that have footholds on the continent. The voyages will include multiple daily operations using the Zodiacs for landings and cruising along the Antarctic Peninsula. Optional excursions will also be available, such as kayaking and the ship's submarines, allowing guests to explore the vast frontier below sea level.

In March and April 2023, Seabourn Venture will embark on a series of 7- to 12-day expedition voyages in Brazil and the Amazon. The ship will visit many colorful colonial cities on the coast of Brazil and sail into the heart of South America through one of the world's greatest rivers, where guests can cruise in Zodiacs along the Amazon River and visit ancient sites and indigenous villages.

Designed for Exploration and Outfitted for Adventure

Seabourn Venture is designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and includes modern hardware and technology that extends the ship's global deployment and capabilities. The ship is a brand-new innovative design, created specifically for the ultra-luxury expedition traveler, and includes many features that have made Seabourn ships so successful.

Along with an attentive crew providing every level of Seabourn's renowned service, the ship is staffed with a world-class 26-person Expedition Team whose role is to give guests the most from expeditions on land and at sea. Comprised of highly regarded wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists, the team will regularly interact with guests, providing in-depth insights into the history, ecology and culture of the places they visit. Their valuable insights are offered both in formal presentations on a variety of topics and in more casual conversations over meals, on deck during scenic cruising or leisure experiences.

Wherever they're headed, guests on Seabourn Venture are in for quite an extraordinary travel experience in the embrace of stunning interiors and exteriors. Designed by Seabourn partner and hospitality design icon Adam D. Tihany and managing partner Alessia Genova of New York-based atelier Tihany Design, the vessel's spectacular allure blends sumptuous authenticity at sea with modern romanticism. The ultra-luxe setting is a perfect complement to a ship purpose-built for exploration and arrayed with features and amenities to enrich and enlighten guests on board, on shore, and even beneath the waves.

As on every vessel in the Seabourn fleet, the 132 oceanfront suites of Seabourn Venture are defined by thoughtfully crafted furniture, tactile materials, and bespoke details that capture the timeless luxury of travel and elevate the experience. Public spaces throughout the ship have narratives all their own, with tactile and elemental materials employed to evoke ruggedness, the spirit of adventure, and the thrill of discovery balanced with Seabourn-style luxury and comfort. Among a dozen settings sure to be magnets for guests are the Expedition Lounge on Deck 4; the adjacent Discovery Center, generously sized for all guests to gather in a classroom-like setting and enjoy natural history and cultural programming; and the Bow Lounge, a prime setting for watching marine life with the closest access to the water on the ship. The highest indoor viewing point on Seabourn Venture is the Constellation Lounge on the top deck, with stunning, 270-degree views and an intimate interior dressed up in dark blue and red inspired by constellations in the night sky.

The ship is equipped with kayaks and enough Zodiacs to transport every guest on expeditions at once, as well as two custom-built submarines, each with capacity for six and capability of exploring shipwrecks and natural wonders under the sea in luxurious comfort.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of six modern ships with one under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and the people and communities our ships visit.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety, and comfort

World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests' expectations

Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, scuba diving and snorkeling

Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submersibles giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*At the Captain's discretion

** Optional programs, for additional charge

Seabourn Venture sets sail for the first time. (PRNewsfoto/Seabourn) (PRNewswire)

Seabourn Logo (PRNewswire)

